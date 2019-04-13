Saturday, April 13, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tinder generation in India is all about Game of Thrones, Drake and chai: Report

Games of Thrones is the most used TV Show in bio description by Indian users.

tech2 News StaffApr 13, 2019 15:33:57 IST

As the world waits to find out who will reign supreme on the Iron Throne, Tinder knows that Game of Thrones wins for the most number of mentions in user bios.

Online dating app Tinder, has released a report, which comes with the list of most used terms in bios by Indian users, and Game of Thrones was right on top in the TV Show category. GoT was followed by Suits and Friends. 

Tinder generation in India is all about Game of Thrones, Drake and chai: Report

Creative credit: tech2/Nandini Yadav

Drake, Ed Sheeran, and Rihanna are top most mentioned celebrities, whereas Chai, Pizza and Biryani top the charts for most mentioned food terms in bios.

The data also uncovered many other rather interesting insights; Coffee, Netflix, Chill are the top 3 terms used in bios. Any coincidence about the order in which they appear? Special shout out to the term Feminist at number 5, welcome to 2019.

Image: Tinder

Image: Tinder

India is Tinder’s top market in Asia. Also, as of now, Tinder is the third and fourth top-grossing app in India on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, respectively.

 

 

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Karnataka edition: Siddaramaiah of Congress says he wants to quit electoral politics


Top Stories

latest videos

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

The first-ever black hole photograph looks amazing! | Tech2 Science

The first-ever black hole photograph looks amazing! | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

Xiaomi Redmi Go Review

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG Mobile: Darkest Night mode

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

PUBG MOBILE: Darkest Night Gameplay

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2

How to Record Gameplay | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 2


also see

BuzzPatrol

Game of Thrones season 8: When and where to watch HBO's epic fantasy show across the world

Apr 04, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8: When and where to watch HBO's epic fantasy show across the world
George RR Martin on Game of Thrones' final season: 'Will hang around Westeros while everyone has left'

BuzzPatrol

George RR Martin on Game of Thrones' final season: 'Will hang around Westeros while everyone has left'

Apr 09, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again after the end of the Long Night?

TVReview

Game of Thrones season 8: Will Daenerys Targaryen's dragons fly again after the end of the Long Night?

Apr 05, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen's visions may have already predicted fate of King's Landing

TVReview

Game of Thrones season 8: Daenerys Targaryen's visions may have already predicted fate of King's Landing

Apr 10, 2019
Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both end life on Westeros in finale

TVReview

Game of Thrones season 8: The Night King and Lord of Light could both end life on Westeros in finale

Apr 12, 2019
Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner reveals Joe Jonas had to sign NDA after learning about final season's climax

Game of Thrones: Sophie Turner reveals Joe Jonas had to sign NDA after learning about final season's climax

Apr 03, 2019

science

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Moon Missions

NASA's return to the Moon by 2024 involves many headaches, starting with the rocket

Apr 12, 2019
First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Picture Powehi

First ever black hole event horizon photo an extraordinary feat: Indian scientists

Apr 12, 2019
International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Human Spaceflight

International Day of Human Spaceflight: Celebrating the dawn of a new era in space

Apr 12, 2019
Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Moon Missions

Israel's Beresheet: Everything you should know about the first private Moon landing that almost made it

Apr 11, 2019