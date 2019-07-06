Saturday, July 06, 2019Back to
TIM to extend 5G services to 6 more Italian cities by year-end

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's biggest phone company, Telecom Italia (TIM), plans to extend 5G services to six more Italian cities as well as dozens of tourist spots and business hubs by the end of the year. The former monopoly unveiled its 5G mobile services plan on Friday. It is also negotiating with rival Vodafone to share 5G infrastructure to deliver services at a lower cost across wider areas of the country

ReutersJul 06, 2019 00:11:04 IST

ROME (Reuters) - Italy's biggest phone company, Telecom Italia (TIM), plans to extend 5G services to six more Italian cities as well as dozens of tourist spots and business hubs by the end of the year.

The former monopoly unveiled its 5G mobile services plan on Friday. It is also negotiating with rival Vodafone to share 5G infrastructure to deliver services at a lower cost across wider areas of the country.

TIM has already begun 5G services in Rome, Turin and Naples, is testing them in southern cities of Matera and Bari and plans to move next in Milan, Bologna, Verona and Florence by year-end.

The group plans to cover 120 Italian cities within two years, or 22% of the population, it said in a statement.

TIM will offer tiered data-download packages to consumers and business clients, rather than unlimited data plans, according to details of its offers outlined on Friday.

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

