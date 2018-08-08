Apple Music and Spotify have been fighting out the music streaming war for a while now but Apple CEO Tim Cook now says he fears that music is losing its human touch.

In an exclusive interview with the former editor of Fast Company, Bob Safian, Cook took an indirect jab at Spotify's algorithmic approach of suggesting music to users. He said, "We worry about the humanity being drained out of music, about it becoming a bits-and-bytes kind of world instead of the art and craft."

"We're not in it for the money" Cook added.

Based on a recent report, Apple currently has more 45 million subscribers worldwide, with an additional 5-10 million free trial users. While this is still nowhere close to Spotify who claims to have more than 70 million paying subscribers globally, Tim Cook can still claim to have a thin lead over Spotify's subscriber base in the US.

Apple, in general, has a competitive edge over Spotify because of its 1.3 billion active installed base, and as pointed out in a report by Apple Insider, has never really had to worry about profitability. So Cook can go ahead and be more philosophical about his views on Music.

"I couldn’t make it through a workout without music," Cook says. "Music inspires, it motivates. It’s also the thing at night that helps quiet me. I think it’s better than any medicine."