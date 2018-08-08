Wednesday, August 08, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 08 August, 2018 20:48 IST

Tim Cook criticises the use of algorithms in music; fears losing human touch

Tim Cook took an indirect jab at Spotify's algorithmic approach of suggesting music to users.

Apple Music and Spotify have been fighting out the music streaming war for a while now but Apple CEO Tim Cook now says he fears that music is losing its human touch.

Spotify and Apple Music are at loggerheads in the music streaming industry.

Spotify and Apple Music are at loggerheads in the music streaming industry.

In an exclusive interview with the former editor of Fast Company, Bob Safian, Cook took an indirect jab at Spotify's algorithmic approach of suggesting music to users. He said, "We worry about the humanity being drained out of music, about it becoming a bits-and-bytes kind of world instead of the art and craft."

"We're not in it for the money" Cook added.

Based on a recent report, Apple currently has more 45 million subscribers worldwide, with an additional 5-10 million free trial users. While this is still nowhere close to Spotify who claims to have more than 70 million paying subscribers globally, Tim Cook can still claim to have a thin lead over Spotify's subscriber base in the US.

Apple, in general, has a competitive edge over Spotify because of its 1.3 billion active installed base, and as pointed out in a report by Apple Insider, has never really had to worry about profitability. So Cook can go ahead and be more philosophical about his views on Music.

"I couldn’t make it through a workout without music," Cook says. "Music inspires, it motivates. It’s also the thing at night that helps quiet me. I think it’s better than any medicine."

tags


Being #SelfMade is never giving up


Top Stories

latest videos

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

also see

Apple

Tech firms in a tight race for second place after Apple's $1 trillion valuation

Aug 04, 2018

$1 Trillion

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends out memo to employees thanking for the $1 trillion mark

Aug 03, 2018

Apple Shares

Apple shares bought in the 80s have now climbed more than 50,000 percent

Aug 03, 2018

NewsTracker

Apple becomes first $1 trillion publicly listed US company; tech company's stock jumps 2.8%

Aug 02, 2018

Apple

Apple's trillion dollar valuation 'not the most important measure' of success: Tim Cook

Aug 03, 2018

Apple

Apple posts $53.3 billion quarterly revenue exceeding Wall Street expectations

Aug 01, 2018

science

cellular probes

Scientists enhance flourescent cellular probes to make them more effective

Aug 08, 2018

Comet Sighting

If you haven't seen the 'Incredible Hulk' comet yet, today is your chance

Aug 08, 2018

Parker probe

Parker Solar Probe: All you need to know about NASA's first Sun-skimming spaceship

Aug 08, 2018

Genetics

'Domestication' can be traced back to an animal's genes, a 60-year study reveals

Aug 08, 2018