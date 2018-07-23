Monday, July 23, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 23 July, 2018 14:45 IST

TIL, the word ‘dog’ written 19 times is cryptic code for a doomsday message

Does Google Translate’s Artificial Intelligence tech have a message for us from the future?

Now, you can see this whole thing from two perspectives. The first is that somebody just had too much time at hand and that what comes after it is a pure case of coincidence. Or the other hand, Google's AI could be leaving us hidden messages and laughing at us maniacally as it plans our destruction.

What are we talking about, you ask?

This was first reported by some users on Reddit (Where else?) and has since got the social media world in a frenzy! If you head to Google Translate, change the language to Māori, and type “dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog” (yes it has to be that exact number of times), translate this to English, and Google will give you this strange message: “Doomsday Clock is three minutes at twelve We are experiencing characters and dramatic developments in the world, which indicate that we are increasingly approaching the end times and Jesus' return.”

Glitch or a code?

Glitch or code?

Some Reddit users have been at this for a while, putting Google Translate to the test with various word combos. What started as a small thread of discussion on Google Translate has now turned into a mega-thread.

For that matter, there is another user who found that if you type the word “ag” 21 times in Google Translate, change the language to Somali, and translate this to English, it gives you a random extract from the Bible. And if you play around with the number of times ‘ag’ is used, then the sentences changes, with all of them making total sense if you are able to put them in perspective. Sounds quite profound, actually.

Results like these are being called everything from “sinister religious prophecies” to the spoutings of “deranged oracles” to “a glitch predicting the Second Coming of Christ.”

tags


latest videos

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video
Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer

Reliance JioPhone Monsoon Dhamaka offer
3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App

3 Brilliant Weather Apps | What The App
Vivo NEX Review

Vivo NEX Review
TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope

TRAI Recommendations: Do consumers really own their data? #DailyDope
Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review

Ford Ecosport 2018 long term review
Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope

Kylie Jenner and her billion-dollar empire #DailyDope
Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

Canon M50 review: Best camera for YouTubers and vloggers

also see

Share This

Man trolls women for wearing short skirts, Twitter hilariously hits back at him

Jul 09, 2018

Google Assistant

Google Assistant finally gets John Legend's voice but only for users in the US

Jul 11, 2018

Viral

Cat does the most feline thing and steals show during a serious TV interview

Jul 09, 2018

Potato Song

Potato Song is the new wacky trend and it’s an instant reminder of PPAP

Jul 18, 2018

Apple Leadership

Apple hire's former Google employee John Giannandrea to head Core ML and Siri teams

Jul 11, 2018

Apple

Siri's last co-founder Tom Gruber, head of search Vipul Prakash quit Apple

Jul 20, 2018

science

Fukushima

Japan reopens beaches in regions devastated by the Fukushima nuclear disaster

Jul 23, 2018

Neanderthal

Paleolithic tools suggest Neanderthal man knew how to make a fire: Study

Jul 23, 2018

Environment

US proposes roll back of protections for endangered species, sparks alarm

Jul 23, 2018

Space

How the UK space programme is waking up a sleepy, remote county in Scotland

Jul 23, 2018