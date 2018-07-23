Now, you can see this whole thing from two perspectives. The first is that somebody just had too much time at hand and that what comes after it is a pure case of coincidence. Or the other hand, Google's AI could be leaving us hidden messages and laughing at us maniacally as it plans our destruction.

What are we talking about, you ask?

This was first reported by some users on Reddit (Where else?) and has since got the social media world in a frenzy! If you head to Google Translate, change the language to Māori, and type “dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog dog” (yes it has to be that exact number of times), translate this to English, and Google will give you this strange message: “Doomsday Clock is three minutes at twelve We are experiencing characters and dramatic developments in the world, which indicate that we are increasingly approaching the end times and Jesus' return.”

Some Reddit users have been at this for a while, putting Google Translate to the test with various word combos. What started as a small thread of discussion on Google Translate has now turned into a mega-thread.

For that matter, there is another user who found that if you type the word “ag” 21 times in Google Translate, change the language to Somali, and translate this to English, it gives you a random extract from the Bible. And if you play around with the number of times ‘ag’ is used, then the sentences changes, with all of them making total sense if you are able to put them in perspective. Sounds quite profound, actually.

Results like these are being called everything from “sinister religious prophecies” to the spoutings of “deranged oracles” to “a glitch predicting the Second Coming of Christ.”