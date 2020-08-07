Friday, August 07, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok, WeChat to be banned in US in 45 days unless sold by parent companies, president Trump issues executive order

The twin executive orders that will take effect in 45 days, cited national security concerns.


The New York TimesAug 07, 2020 09:51:30 IST

The Trump administration announced sweeping restrictions on two popular Chinese social media networks, TikTok and WeChat, a sharp escalation of its confrontation with China that is likely to be met with retaliation.

The twin executive orders, released late Thursday night and taking effect in 45 days, cited national security concerns. The orders will bar any transactions with WeChat or TikTok by any person or involving any property subject to the jurisdiction of the United States. The order would exclude any contract entered into before the 45 days elapse, opening up a possible reprieve for TikTok, which is in talks to be acquired by Microsoft.

Tensions between the United States and China have already escalated to levels not seen in decades, over rifts in geopolitics, technology, and trade. The restrictions would also represent a further Balkanisation of the global internet, as nations continue to cut off foreign technology companies from each other’s markets.

TikTok, WeChat to be banned in US in 45 days unless sold by parent companies, president Trump issues executive order

TikTok. Image: Reuters

In the announcement, President Donald Trump accused WeChat, made by Tencent, and TikTok, made by ByteDance, of providing a channel for the Chinese Communist Party to obtain Americans’ proprietary information, keep tabs on Chinese citizens abroad and carry out disinformation campaigns to benefit China’s interest.

(Also read: Microsoft TikTok deal: From security concerns to what the deal means, everything you need to now)

“The spread in the United States of mobile applications developed and owned by companies in the People’s Republic of China (China) continues to threaten the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States,” the president wrote.

Much remains unclear about the scope of the ban, including precisely which transactions would be severed. But it appears to have even more severe consequences for WeChat than for TikTok, which is already in talks with an American suitor. WeChat is used widely around the world, particularly by people of Chinese descent, to communicate with friends and loved ones, read news and even carry out business transactions.

TikTok and Tencent did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A press officer for Microsoft declined to comment.

The order comes in the middle of talks between TikTok and at least three other American companies, including Microsoft, regarding a potential acquisition of TikTok’s business. Last week, Microsoft said it planned to pursue the negotiations for a purchase of TikTok’s service in the United States, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand and would do so by Sept. 15.

The threat of an outright ban on transactions is a serious blow for ByteDance and Zhang Yiming, the company’s chief executive, whose goal for years has been to connect the world through his various consumer apps. Nicknamed the “app factory” in China, ByteDance is home to more than 20 apps, including personal financial apps and productivity programs.

But TikTok has far and away been the crown jewel of ByteDance’s portfolio. Used by more than 800 million people globally, TikTok grew popular for its short, catchy videos that spread quickly and virally over social media channels. Zhang took great steps to allow TikTok’s presence in some of the world’s most important consumer markets, like storing user data on servers in Virginia and Singapore, and hiring heads of business in the United States.

[Ana Swanson and Mike Isaac] c.2020 The New York Times Company

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House AR Only Challenge

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House | SMG Only Challenge | Custom Room


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

NewsTracker

Donald Trump issues executive order to ban TikTok in 45 days if Chinese parent company ByteDance doesn't sell social media firm

Aug 07, 2020
Donald Trump issues executive order to ban TikTok in 45 days if Chinese parent company ByteDance doesn't sell social media firm
Donald Trump to take broad action on software 'connected to' Chinese Communist Party, says Mike Pompeo

NewsTracker

Donald Trump to take broad action on software 'connected to' Chinese Communist Party, says Mike Pompeo

Aug 03, 2020
TikTok to be banned in US starting 15 September unless bought by an American company, says Donald Trump

TikTok

TikTok to be banned in US starting 15 September unless bought by an American company, says Donald Trump

Aug 04, 2020
A 17-year-old from Florida charged as 'mastermind' of the recent high-profile Twitter hack

Twitter hack

A 17-year-old from Florida charged as 'mastermind' of the recent high-profile Twitter hack

Aug 03, 2020
France stops ratification of extradition agreement with Hong Kong, says treaty to remain 'as it stands'

France stops ratification of extradition agreement with Hong Kong, says treaty to remain 'as it stands'

Aug 03, 2020
Microsoft TikTok deal: From security concerns to what the deal means, everything you need to know

Microsoft TikTok deal

Microsoft TikTok deal: From security concerns to what the deal means, everything you need to know

Aug 04, 2020

science

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Biological symmetry

Sperm has fooled scientists for centuries: they don't 'swim', they move with as its tail 'spins'

Aug 04, 2020
Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Bacteria

Microbes dormant for over 100 million years in South Pacific seabed revived by scientists

Jul 29, 2020
Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Body Odour

Single enzyme in bacteria that causes body odour in humans tracked down in new study

Jul 29, 2020
Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Disease Control

Miniature pandemics in social insects give scientists clues to how nature controls disease

Jul 28, 2020