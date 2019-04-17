Wednesday, April 17, 2019Back to
TikTok vanishes from Play Store, App Store after ban, Twitter reacts

Have a look at some of the most hilarious reactions and memes to the TikTok ban.

tech2 News StaffApr 17, 2019 17:35:36 IST

TikTok, the viral app which lets you..... let's leave it at 'do crazy dubbing and acting stuff', has been officially banned by the Madras High Court. The main concern was that the app had the availability of inappropriate content and children were being exposed to such content/ strangers. Many investigations have reported numerous pedophilic comments and interactions on the app and it is confusing why this ban didn't come in sooner.

TikTok app seen on a mobile phone screen. Image: Reuters.

Now the ban has taken effect with Google Play Store and Apple App Store both removing the app from their respective stores.

(Also Read - TikTok Ban in India: Uncertain future for app looms; rise in content regulation could impact many others)

Obviously, when an app like TikTok, which has been downloaded nearly 100 million times, vanishes, a little social media platform called Twitter will go into overdrive. Have a look at some of the most hilarious reactions and memes to the TikTok ban.

