TikTok, the viral app which lets you..... let's leave it at 'do crazy dubbing and acting stuff', has been officially banned by the Madras High Court. The main concern was that the app had the availability of inappropriate content and children were being exposed to such content/ strangers. Many investigations have reported numerous pedophilic comments and interactions on the app and it is confusing why this ban didn't come in sooner.

Now the ban has taken effect with Google Play Store and Apple App Store both removing the app from their respective stores.

Obviously, when an app like TikTok, which has been downloaded nearly 100 million times, vanishes, a little social media platform called Twitter will go into overdrive. Have a look at some of the most hilarious reactions and memes to the TikTok ban.

#TikTokban

PUBG users right now: Bach Gaye Bhai pic.twitter.com/I1XGeKPkZM — How Football Saved Humans - Great Book to Read (@HowHumans) April 17, 2019

#tiktokban

*After realising tiktok is going to be banned in India*

Me: pic.twitter.com/inQEXgKSOV — not a mystery anymore! (@youhtweets10) April 16, 2019

