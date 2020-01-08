Wednesday, January 08, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok to ban harm-causing 'misleading information' on its platform; no mention of how it will identify such content

The guidelines did not explain how TikTok would determine what constitutes “misleading” content and appeared to leave leeway for interpretation in enforcement decisions.


ReutersJan 08, 2020 16:48:24 IST

Popular video-sharing app TikTok issued a broad ban on Wednesday against “misleading information” that could cause harm to its community or the public, setting itself apart from rivals like Facebook which say that they do not want to be arbiters of truth.

“We remove misinformation that could cause harm to an individual’s health or wider public safety. We also remove the content distributed by disinformation campaigns,” TikTok, owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, wrote in new guidelines which expand and add detail to its earlier rules.

TikTok, as a relative newcomer to the social media landscape, has yet to wrestle publicly with the persistent content moderation scandals that have dogged larger and more entrenched competitors.

However, the company has grown rapidly over the last year and come under scrutiny from US lawmakers concerned that it may be censoring politically sensitive content, following reports it blocked videos on protests in Hong Kong.

TikTok to ban harm-causing misleading information on its platform; no mention of how it will identify such content

Image: Twitter/TikTok

US officials have also raised national security concerns about TikTok’s handling of user data, prompting reviews by the US Army and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. TikTok says it stores US user data outside China.

According to data from research firm Sensor Tower, TikTok and its Chinese counterpart Douyin have been downloaded more than 1.5 billion times, including 680 million downloads in 2019.

TikTok’s previous rules around “misleading content” appeared to focus mostly on scams, barring users from creating fake identities or posting false information to make money but did not mention misinformation or disinformation campaigns.

By contrast, the new rules explicitly ban “misinformation meant to incite fear, hate, or prejudice,” “misleading information about medical treatments,” and “content that misleads community members about elections or other civic processes.”

The guidelines did not explain how TikTok would determine what constitutes “misleading” content and appeared to leave leeway for interpretation in enforcement decisions.

A spokesman said the new policy would likely prompt the removal of content featuring conspiracy theories like Pizzagate, a fictitious story involving child exploitation and a supposedly Clinton-linked Washington pizzeria which went viral on social media in 2016 and prompted a man to fire an assault rifle at the pizzeria.

The spokesman said TikTok would also consider a heavily edited video that attempted to make US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi seem incoherent to be misinformation. Facebook and Twitter weathered intense criticism from Democrats over the video this year after declining to take it down.

On Monday, Facebook announced a new policy banning deepfakes and other manipulated media, but said the change would not result in the removal of the doctored Pelosi video.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Gamingpro Ocean | Ep4: Ocean Sharma | 1Up Gaming

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Ocean Sharma takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

ByteDance

ByteDance clarifies it has no intention to sell its video-streaming platform TikTok

Dec 25, 2019
ByteDance clarifies it has no intention to sell its video-streaming platform TikTok
TikTok influencers are now collaborating US beauty brand for holiday campaigns

TikTok

TikTok influencers are now collaborating US beauty brand for holiday campaigns

Dec 25, 2019
TikTok releases its first transparency report; India tops the list with over 100 content takedown requests

TikTok

TikTok releases its first transparency report; India tops the list with over 100 content takedown requests

Jan 02, 2020
Deepika Padukone joins TikTok, promotes upcoming film Chhapaak on video making platform

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone joins TikTok, promotes upcoming film Chhapaak on video making platform

Jan 05, 2020
PUBG Mobile leads in-game app spending on mobile on Christmas Day in 2019

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile leads in-game app spending on mobile on Christmas Day in 2019

Jan 02, 2020
Swiss president says Facebook's Libra has failed in current form, needs reworking

Facebook Libra

Swiss president says Facebook's Libra has failed in current form, needs reworking

Dec 28, 2019

science

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019
One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Parker Probe Findings

One year in, NASA's Parker Probe returns clues to long-held mysteries about solar wind, sun's atmosphere

Dec 06, 2019