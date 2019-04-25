tech2 News Staff

TikTok, the very popular video-sharing app, which was banned on 18 April, got a ruling in favour of lifting the ban on 24 April.

Post the ban lifting, TikTok put out a post on its app "TikTok is back!!! Keep on discover, share and make tons of good videos together with hundreds of millions of our users in India!". However, when we check the Google Play Store and Apple App Store the app is nowhere to be seen. What does this mean? When will TikTok be back? The more important question is do we want the app back?

The high court on 3 April directed the Centre to ban the app "TikTok", used to create and share short videos, as it voiced concern over "pornographic and inappropriate content" being made available through such platforms.

Hearing a plea by the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, challenging the ban, the Supreme Court refused to stay the high court order but asked it to raise its grievances before the high court.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna on Monday directed the high court to decide the plea for vacating its ban order.

TikTok had a record 41.7 mn app downloads in Q1 2019 and has 119.3 million active users in India before a ban was placed removing the app from Play Store and Apple App Store.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.