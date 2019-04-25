Thursday, April 25, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok still not visible on Google Play Store, Apple App Store post lifting of ban

TikTok had a record 41.7 mn app downloads in Q1 2019 and has 119.3 million active users in India.

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 16:20:32 IST

TikTok, the very popular video-sharing app, which was banned on 18 April, got a ruling in favour of lifting the ban on 24 April.

TikTok still not visible on Google Play Store, Apple App Store post lifting of ban

The TikTok application is seen on a screen in this picture illustration. Reuters

Post the ban lifting, TikTok put out a post on its app "TikTok is back!!! Keep on discover, share and make tons of good videos together with hundreds of millions of our users in India!". However, when we check the Google Play Store and Apple App Store the app is nowhere to be seen. What does this mean? When will TikTok be back? The more important question is do we want the app back?

The high court on 3 April directed the Centre to ban the app "TikTok", used to create and share short videos, as it voiced concern over "pornographic and inappropriate content" being made available through such platforms.

Hearing a plea by the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, challenging the ban, the Supreme Court refused to stay the high court order but asked it to raise its grievances before the high court.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna on Monday directed the high court to decide the plea for vacating its ban order.

TikTok had a record 41.7 mn app downloads in Q1 2019 and has 119.3 million active users in India before a ban was placed removing the app from Play Store and Apple App Store.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy A70 Unboxing

Private video

Private video

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Xiaomi's Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 in a nutshell

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?


also see

TikTok

TikTok vanishes from Play Store, App Store after ban, Twitter reacts

Apr 17, 2019
TikTok vanishes from Play Store, App Store after ban, Twitter reacts
TikTok is free, fun, and incredibly popular, but it also has a dark side

TikTok

TikTok is free, fun, and incredibly popular, but it also has a dark side

Apr 16, 2019
TikTok's parent company Bytedance says banning the app would harm free speech

TikTok

TikTok's parent company Bytedance says banning the app would harm free speech

Apr 11, 2019
TikTok ban in India lifted: Company setups up committee to regulate content on app

TikTok

TikTok ban in India lifted: Company setups up committee to regulate content on app

Apr 25, 2019
TikTok's parent company ByteDance plans to invest $1 bn in India over next 3 years

TikTok

TikTok's parent company ByteDance plans to invest $1 bn in India over next 3 years

Apr 22, 2019
TikTok ban in India: Parent company ByteDance lost Rs 4.5 crore every day since ban

TikTok

TikTok ban in India: Parent company ByteDance lost Rs 4.5 crore every day since ban

Apr 23, 2019

science

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Synthetic Speech

Synthetic speech: Virtual voicebox converts brain signals to speech using AI

Apr 25, 2019
World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

World Malaria Day

World Malaria Day 2019: Despite unprecendented success, half the world's population still at risk

Apr 25, 2019
Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019