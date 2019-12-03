Tuesday, December 03, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok reportedly limited reach of users with disabilities to prevent bullying

A content policy on TikTok wanted to make it difficult for people with disabilities to be bullied.


tech2 News StaffDec 03, 2019 09:08:11 IST

Viral short-video platform TikTok is being accused of preventing videos of users with disabilities to get the same outreach as other users. The policy has been apparently placed to protect such users from being bullied by others on the platform.

TikTok reportedly limited reach of users with disabilities to prevent bullying

TikTok logo

Coming from a source that spoke to Netzpolitik.org, disabled users including people with facial disfigurement and Down syndrome were being “protected”. Although TikTok’s algorithm ensures that any form of viral content gets spread across the entire platform, this policy prevented that from happening for disabled users.

A category called ‘Auto R’ prevented videos from appearing on the ‘For You’ feed after it gained a certain number of views. Generally, this category is said to apply to individual videos. However, it was apparently the default for several “special users.” Apart from the above-mentioned disabilities, the category went broader to include “fat and self-confident” users, users from the LGBT community and users with autism. Essentially, the category covered any user who could face bullying on the platform.

Technically, this is discrimination since the victims are punished by being denied exposure, even though the intentions could be well-placed. A TikTok spokesperson told Netzpolitik.org that this was an early attempt to protect its users and it wasn’t meant to be a long-term solution. However, an anonymous source told them that moderators were still being told to follow the policy as recently as September this year.

In a statement to The Verge, TikTok said that the policy has been changed to include “more nuanced anti-bullying policies and in-app protections.”

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

TikTok

TikTok apologises for taking down teen's account containing viral video on Uighurs in China

Nov 28, 2019
TikTok apologises for taking down teen's account containing viral video on Uighurs in China
TikTok owner ByteDance is preparing to launch a music streaming service, in talks with music labels: Report

TikTok Music

TikTok owner ByteDance is preparing to launch a music streaming service, in talks with music labels: Report

Nov 18, 2019
US Army to examine TikTok after a lawmaker raises security concerns over app's handling of user data

TikTok

US Army to examine TikTok after a lawmaker raises security concerns over app's handling of user data

Nov 22, 2019
TikTok suspends account of teen who spoke about China's detention camps; Bytedance offers lame excuses for doing so

TikTok

TikTok suspends account of teen who spoke about China's detention camps; Bytedance offers lame excuses for doing so

Nov 27, 2019
China announces new rules for online video and audio content to fight distribution of deepfakes

Deepfakes

China announces new rules for online video and audio content to fight distribution of deepfakes

Nov 29, 2019
Bytedance to separate TikTok app's operations amid US probe on data security

TikTok

Bytedance to separate TikTok app's operations amid US probe on data security

Nov 27, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019