Tuesday, June 30, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Truecaller and 51 other iOS apps are reportedly accessing clipboard data without user permission

A novel feature in iOS 14 shows users a warning every time an app reads clipboard contents.


tech2 News StaffJun 30, 2020 18:30:15 IST

After the iOS 14 developer beta was recently rolled out, it was found that TikTok was accessing users' clipboard data. However, the software's anti-spam feature forced the app to roll out an update to prevent the app from doing that, according to a report by The Telegraph.

This report led us to a research by Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk, reported by ArsTechnica, according to which, 53 other iOS app have also been found to be snooping on users' sensitive clipboard data passwords, addresses and anything else in the clipboard.

TikTok, PUBG Mobile, Truecaller and 51 other iOS apps are reportedly accessing clipboard data without user permission

iPhone. Representative image.

Additionally, the ArsTechnica report also claims that despite TikTok claiming to have released an update to put an end to the practice, "it continues to access some of Apple users’ most sensitive data, which can include passwords, cryptocurrency wallet addresses, account-reset links, and personal messages."

As per researchers Bakry and Mysk, these iOS apps "deliberately called an iOS programming interface that retrieves text from users’ clipboards."

Reportedly, this practice has also been noted in some prominent news apps as well, like Fox News, the New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, as well as in gaming apps like Bejeweled, Fruit Ninja and PUBG Mobile. Some social media apps are also part of the list, including Viber, Weibo, and Truecaller. (The full list of apps are at the end of the article.)

Currently, it's also unclear how these apps behave in Android.

“It’s very, very dangerous,” Mysk said in an interview on Friday, referring to the apps’ indiscriminate reading of clipboard data. “These apps are reading clipboards, and there’s no reason to do this. An app that doesn't have a text field to enter text has no reason to read clipboard text.”

The researchers also mention that the issue isn't just limited data stored on the local device. Due to Apple's universal clipboard feature, these apps could be accessing clipboard data across users' iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The video below explains how these apps exploit Apple's universal clipboard feature:

While the research was originally published back in March this year, the issue has surfaced now after Apple released the iOS 14 developer beta update.

A novel feature in the new iOS iteration shows users a warning every time an app reads clipboard contents. Due to the feature, users who were testing the beta release started to notice just how many apps engage in the practice and just how often they do it.

One of these early testers is Ryan Jones who posted a video on YouTube (embedded below) that shows a few apps that triggered the warning on iOS 14.

Complete list of apps allegedly accessing iOS users' clipboard data:

News

ABC News
Al Jazeera English
CBC News
CBS News
CNBC
Fox News
News Break
New York Times
NPR
ntv Nachrichten
Reuters
Russia Today
Stern Nachrichten
The Economist
The Huffington Post
The Wall Street Journal
Vice News

Games

8 Ball Pool
AMAZE!!!
Bejeweled
Block Puzzle
Classic Bejeweled
Classic Bejeweled HD
FlipTheGun
Fruit Ninja
Golfmasters
Letter Soup
Love Nikki
My Emma
Plants vs. Zombies Heroes
Pooking – Billiards City
PUBG Mobile
Tomb of the Mask
Tomb of the Mask: Color
Total Party Kill
Watermarbling

Social Networking

TikTok 
ToTalk 
Tok 
Truecaller 
Viber 
Weibo 
Zoosk 

Other

10% Happier: Meditation 
5-0 Radio Police Scanner 
Accuweather 
AliExpress Shopping App 
Bed Bath & Beyond
Dazn 
Hotels.com 
Hotel Tonight 
Overstock 
Pigment – Adult Coloring Book
Recolor Coloring Book to Color 
Sky Ticket
The Weather Network 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Military Base Hotdrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Rozhok HotDrop | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House | Classic Erangel 1.0

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House Oasis Hotdrop | Custom Room

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Capture the School in Erangel

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | Aim Assist: OFF

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | FPP Challenge

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Race To Spawn Island

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x

1Up In The House | Weapons 3x BUT Ammo 0.5x


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Safari

Apple’s Safari browser will now support web extensions from Google Chrome and other browsers

Jun 26, 2020
Apple’s Safari browser will now support web extensions from Google Chrome and other browsers
TikTok removed from Play Store, App Store, company says it's in process of complying with govt order

TikTok

TikTok removed from Play Store, App Store, company says it's in process of complying with govt order

Jun 30, 2020
Apple WWDC 2020: List of devices compatible with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7

Apple

Apple WWDC 2020: List of devices compatible with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, macOS Big Sur, and watchOS 7

Jun 23, 2020
India bans Chinese apps: TikTok has many issues but banning it for exposing our cultural problems is pointless and counter-productive

InMyOpinion

India bans Chinese apps: TikTok has many issues but banning it for exposing our cultural problems is pointless and counter-productive

Jun 29, 2020
WWDC 2020: Apple announces transition to its own Silicon chips for Mac computers, first machines will ship end of this year

WWDC 2020

WWDC 2020: Apple announces transition to its own Silicon chips for Mac computers, first machines will ship end of this year

Jun 23, 2020
India bans 59 chinese apps: TikTok's runaway success in India is a story best understood through the rise of the platform's many stars

FWeekend

India bans 59 chinese apps: TikTok's runaway success in India is a story best understood through the rise of the platform's many stars

Jun 29, 2020

science

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Europa

Subsurface of Jupiter's moon Europa might have supported microbial life in the past

Jun 25, 2020
Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Ocean mapping

Seabed 2030: Despite COVID-19, map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Jun 24, 2020
Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

coronavirus studies

Another one bites the dust: Scientists take aim at new Coronavirus study published in major science journal — PNAS

Jun 23, 2020
Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

pluto

Wasn't always frigid, astronomers think Pluto might've once upon a time been a warm body

Jun 23, 2020