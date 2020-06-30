tech2 News Staff

After the iOS 14 developer beta was recently rolled out, it was found that TikTok was accessing users' clipboard data. However, the software's anti-spam feature forced the app to roll out an update to prevent the app from doing that, according to a report by The Telegraph.

This report led us to a research by Talal Haj Bakry and Tommy Mysk, reported by ArsTechnica, according to which, 53 other iOS app have also been found to be snooping on users' sensitive clipboard data passwords, addresses and anything else in the clipboard.

Additionally, the ArsTechnica report also claims that despite TikTok claiming to have released an update to put an end to the practice, "it continues to access some of Apple users’ most sensitive data, which can include passwords, cryptocurrency wallet addresses, account-reset links, and personal messages."

As per researchers Bakry and Mysk, these iOS apps "deliberately called an iOS programming interface that retrieves text from users’ clipboards."

To reproduce:

1. Have something on your clipboard. Eg copy some text from Notes or a website

2. Open TikTok and start typing in any text field

3. You learn from iOS 14 beta each time an app “pastes” - but in this instance I didn’t request it, and none of that text appears in UI — Jeremy Burge (@jeremyburge) June 24, 2020

Reportedly, this practice has also been noted in some prominent news apps as well, like Fox News, the New York Times, and The Wall Street Journal, as well as in gaming apps like Bejeweled, Fruit Ninja and PUBG Mobile. Some social media apps are also part of the list, including Viber, Weibo, and Truecaller. (The full list of apps are at the end of the article.)

Currently, it's also unclear how these apps behave in Android.

“It’s very, very dangerous,” Mysk said in an interview on Friday, referring to the apps’ indiscriminate reading of clipboard data. “These apps are reading clipboards, and there’s no reason to do this. An app that doesn't have a text field to enter text has no reason to read clipboard text.”

The researchers also mention that the issue isn't just limited data stored on the local device. Due to Apple's universal clipboard feature, these apps could be accessing clipboard data across users' iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The video below explains how these apps exploit Apple's universal clipboard feature:

While the research was originally published back in March this year, the issue has surfaced now after Apple released the iOS 14 developer beta update.

A novel feature in the new iOS iteration shows users a warning every time an app reads clipboard contents. Due to the feature, users who were testing the beta release started to notice just how many apps engage in the practice and just how often they do it.

One of these early testers is Ryan Jones who posted a video on YouTube (embedded below) that shows a few apps that triggered the warning on iOS 14.

Complete list of apps allegedly accessing iOS users' clipboard data:

News

ABC News

Al Jazeera English

CBC News

CBS News

CNBC

Fox News

News Break

New York Times

NPR

ntv Nachrichten

Reuters

Russia Today

Stern Nachrichten

The Economist

The Huffington Post

The Wall Street Journal

Vice News

Games

8 Ball Pool

AMAZE!!!

Bejeweled

Block Puzzle

Classic Bejeweled

Classic Bejeweled HD

FlipTheGun

Fruit Ninja

Golfmasters

Letter Soup

Love Nikki

My Emma

Plants vs. Zombies Heroes

Pooking – Billiards City

PUBG Mobile

Tomb of the Mask

Tomb of the Mask: Color

Total Party Kill

Watermarbling

Social Networking

TikTok

ToTalk

Tok

Truecaller

Viber

Weibo

Zoosk

Other

10% Happier: Meditation

5-0 Radio Police Scanner

Accuweather

AliExpress Shopping App

Bed Bath & Beyond

Dazn

Hotels.com

Hotel Tonight

Overstock

Pigment – Adult Coloring Book

Recolor Coloring Book to Color

Sky Ticket

The Weather Network