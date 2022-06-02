FP Staff

TikTok is planning to relaunch the short video platform in India. The parent company of the popular short video sharing platform, ByteDance, is actually looking for organisations to enter into a partnership with, to mark its comeback to India.

TikTok was among over 250 apps which were banned in India in 2020, which included a number of popular apps like PUBG Mobile, Alibaba, and many such apps. TikTok was one of the top platforms in India to create short length videos but was banned following the border disputes between India and China, on the account of threat to national security.

Krafton announced Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) in May 2021 as the replacement for the PUBG Mobile. ByteDance is looking to bring back the popular TikTok app in India with a new partnership and re-enter the market. The company is also looking to rehire its former employees.

As per reports, the company is already in talks with Indian real estate firm Hiranandani to form an alliance and relaunch the app in India. Hiranandani Group is based out of Mumbai and it is one of the largest real estate developers in India with projects across Mumbai, Bangalore, and Chennai. The realty giant also runs data centre operations under the Yotta Infrastructure Solutions and has recently launched a consumer services arm, Tez Platforms and will be investing over Rs 3,500 Crores over the next three years.

The conversation between ByteDance and Hiranandani Group is in an early stage, and union government officials have been informally sounded out on the plans, the report added.

If things fall into place and ByteDance is able to launch the app again in India, the app will need to follow the data rules set by the Indian government. All the critical user data must be stored locally in India and not outside the country.

Also, if TikTok has to make its comeback, like, PUBG Mobile, there is a chance that the app might be launched with a different name in India instead of TikTok. This also means, there might be a new branding to start off with.

The report also stated that ByteDance’s legal head, Gautam Vohra who left the company back in August 2021 has rejoined ByteDance earlier this year as Head of Legal, South Asia, and Regional counsel, Middle East.

Even if the app re-launches in India, it will face stiff competition from apps like Instagram (Reels), YouTube (Shorts), Snapchat, Chingari, ShareChat, MX Takatak, Moj, Josh, and more. But it is also worth mentioning that none of the clones or competitions has been able to match the popularity of TikTok in the span of two years.