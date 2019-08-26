tech2 News Staff

TikTok has been in the news for all the wrong reasons for the past year and it is taking active measures to improve its image. To that end, TikTok has partnered up with the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) to promote online safety in today's ever-changing landscape of social media.

In accordance with the partnership, IIMC and TikTok will be organising a series of workshops with the students and professors of IIMC across its six regional campuses. These workshops will start from 26 August onwards and will be implemented by Youth Ki Awaaz, which happens to be one of India's largest youth platform for tackling social issues.

The workshops will be incorporating insights and learnings shared by leaders in the media industry,internet-based companies and educational institutional community. The key themes that are to be addressed in these workshops will revolve around

Empowering millennials and sensitizing them on responsible and safe use of the internet

Mobilizing an engaged and active community of aspiring media professionals who are aware and informed about cybersecurity and ways to combat misinformation on the internet

Educating this community about their role in creating a safe and positive online environment.

TikTok has already got its own campaign underway called #WaitASecToReflect which is promoting responsible online conduct among India’s digital citizens.

"With increasing internet access, the way Indians consume news and information is changing rapidly. We believe that as the media landscape evolves, there is a need to equip, and educate aspiring media professionals about their role as enablers of positive impact on society. Through this academic partnership, we aim to train the next generation of media professionals about the various nuances of news and information consumption on digital platforms." said K.S.Dhatwalia, Director General, IIMC.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.