After a big to-and-fro drama with the Madras High Court, popular video sharing app TikTok is now back on Apple App Store and Google Play Store, six days after a blanket ban on the app was lifted.

When the judgment was passed to reverse the ban on 24 April, TikTok had initially put out a celebratory post but the app was nowhere to be found on either of the major app stores until now.

The reason as to why the app was not available immediately after the judgment was that, as per IANS, Madras High Court hadn't sent the directive to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. It appears that has now happened.

The Madras HC on 3 April directed the Centre to ban the app TikTok, used to create and share short videos, as it voiced concern over "pornographic and inappropriate content" being made available through such platforms.

Hearing a plea by the Chinese company ByteDance, which owns TikTok, challenging the ban, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Madras HC order but asked ByteDance to raise its grievances before the high court.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna on Monday directed the high court to decide the plea for vacating its ban order.

TikTok had a record 41.7 mn app downloads in Q1 2019 and has 119.3 million active users in India before a ban was placed removing the app from Play Store and Apple App Store.

