Tuesday, July 20, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok may return to India as 'TickTock', a trademark application by ByteDance suggests

This information was revealed in a trademark application filed on 6 July by ByteDance with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks.


tech2 News StaffJul 20, 2021 17:36:48 IST

After PUBG Mobile returned to India this year as Battlegrounds Mobile India, reports indicate that ByteDance's popular short-video app TikTok, may soon return to the country and it will be renamed as 'TickTock'.

This information was revealed in a trademark application filed by ByteDance with the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks. This trademark was filed on 6 July and was first spotted by tipster Mukul Sharma on Twitter.

We have also reached out to ByteDance to confirm the same. We are awaiting the response.

Last month, a report by The Print claimed that ByteDance has been "keen to resume operations" in the country. The company was reportedly in talks to get the ban on TikTok lifted and it reportedly also assured officials that it would work comply with the IT Rules 2021.

In 2019, ByteDance had appointed its chief nodal and grievance officer in India, which is a critical requirement for any intermediary platform in India as per the new IT rules.

Lately, a lot of apps that were banned in 2020 for being "prejudicial to the sovereignty, integrity, and security of the country", are now trying to circumvent the ban and make their way back to the Indian market. Krafton launched PUBG Mobile in India as Battlegrounds Mobile India just last month, with the app being tweaked and dedicated to gamers in India.

Shopping app Shein, which was also part of the 59 Chinese apps India blocked in June 2020, is trying to make a comeback via Amazon India.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

Back to Back Custom Rooms Action | BGMI

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

New BGMI Trailer launched but when will iOS update drop?

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI July Update | Mission Ignition

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

BGMI New UPDATE! | Custom Rooms with subscribers

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Justice for iOS Players | BGMI Custom Rooms!

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

Buy H@cks On YouTube Now | 1Up Gaming

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

BGMI Custom Rooms! Join Now!

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

1Up Gaming 11PM BGMI?

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

First Indian Battle Royale? Bhagat Singh | 1Up Gameplay

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House is BACK! BGMI Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

TikTok

TikTok user-spend reaches $10.8 million in June 2019 with a 588 percent growth from last year

Jul 24, 2019
TikTok user-spend reaches $10.8 million in June 2019 with a 588 percent growth from last year
TikTok maintains that it's an 'intermediary', claims to have no editorial control over content

TikTok

TikTok maintains that it's an 'intermediary', claims to have no editorial control over content

Aug 28, 2019
TikTok had serious flaws that could let hackers post on users' behalf; vulnerabilities now fixed

TikTok

TikTok had serious flaws that could let hackers post on users' behalf; vulnerabilities now fixed

Jan 09, 2020
TikTok is experimenting with a 'Hashtag Challenge Plus' feature designed to get Gen Z to shop on the app

TikTok

TikTok is experimenting with a 'Hashtag Challenge Plus' feature designed to get Gen Z to shop on the app

Aug 20, 2019
TikTok's Musical.ly to be reviewed by the US panel for politically sensitive content

TikTok

TikTok's Musical.ly to be reviewed by the US panel for politically sensitive content

Oct 10, 2019
US senator asks military to assess risks of using TikTok as recruitment tool

TikTok

US senator asks military to assess risks of using TikTok as recruitment tool

Nov 13, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021