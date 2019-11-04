tech2 News Staff

Social media app TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, was rumoured to be launching a smartphone for a while now.

That phone has now finally been unveiled. Called the Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3, the phone is available in China. Considering it's made by ByteDance, swiping up on the lockscreen takes you to the TikTok app.

The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and offers up to 12 GB RAM.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 availability, pricing

The newly launched Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 comes in three storage variants — 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,899 (Rs 29,000 approx), 8 GB RAM+ 256 GB storage variant priced at CNY 2,199 (Rs 22,000 approx) and 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant priced at CNY 3,599 (Rs 36,000 approx). In terms of colour, the smartphone comes in black, white and green colour variants.

The smartphone is currently available for purchase in China and it is being sold at a discount of CNY 200 (Rs 2,000 approx) as a launch offer.

Smartisan Jianguo Pro 3 specifications

The ByteDance smartphone features a 6.39-inch full HD+ AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2,340×1,080 pixels. In terms of processor, it is powered by a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset. On the storage front, it offers up to 12 GB RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone sports a quad rear camera setup at the back that includes a 48 MP Sony IMX586 sensor, a 13 MP wide-angle lens, an 8 MP telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom support and a 5 MP macro lens. On the front, there is a 20 MP selfie camera.

It packs with a 4,000 mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 4+ (18W) fast charging technology.

