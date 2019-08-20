tech2 News Staff

TikTok, a youngster dominated platform that looks like it'll eventually dethrone Facebook, has now reportedly introduced a new e-commerce feature called Hashtag Challenge Plus. In simpler words, TikTok is now moving towards sponsored content. With this sponsored hashtag, users would be able to buy stuff via that feature without leaving the app.

Brands can run marketing campaigns using hashtags they create. Items from a store can be associated with a particular hashtag, allowing users to shop for items displayed by TikTok creators using the hashtag in their videos.

According to a report by Tech Crunch, Kroger, an American retail brand, was the first brand to try such a marketing campaign using a "#TransformUrDorm challenge". According to the report, Kroger collaborated with four TikTok influencers who asked their followers to post videos with #TransformUrDorm. The company set up a brand page with items for sale and those who interacted with the hashtag could purchase products highlighted by Kroger.

For this, Kroger paid TikTok for featuring its hashtag on its main "Discover" page for a week's time.

