At an event in Mumbai last week, TikTok revealed its plans to further its user base in India. Currently, TikTok —the short-video sharing platform — has over 200 million users in India, with a maximum number of its users coming from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

While TikTok is primarily known for its signature short music videos, the platform is now reportedly aiming to be more like...urmm..YouTube.

At the said event, TikTok launched a campaign called #MyTikTokStory, which is aimed at pushing more people in the country to join TikTok and create content on cooking, DIYs, sports, pottery, dancing, singing, anything.

While the campaign is naturally aimed at attracting a larger user base in India, through the campaign, Bytdance-owned TikTok also hopes that diverse content will attract more advertisers to the platform. And more advertisers means more revenue!

"They [creators] are an essential element to the business. Without them, there is no TikTok. We are committed to diversifying content. It is not just for brands, but we are hopeful brands will take notice of that,” Sachin Sharma, head of ad sales at ByteDance India, told Economic Times.

In the same effort, TikTok hosted the Creator's Lab 2019, an event which is reminiscent of YouTube's events for bringing together its content creators.

TikTok also seems to be walking on the same path as YouTube did. In 2011, YouTube introduced grants for creators, opened creator hubs, studios and even acquired a company that helped creators go viral.

Thanks to all the creators on its platform and the advertisers that took notice, YouTube and its creators now earn in millions!

