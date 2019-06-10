Monday, June 10, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok is betting on user-generated content to bring in more advertisers: Report

TikTok has launched a campaign called #MyTikTokStory to push more people in India to create content.

tech2 News StaffJun 10, 2019 16:20:02 IST

At an event in Mumbai last week, TikTok revealed its plans to further its user base in India. Currently, TikTok —the short-video sharing platform — has over 200 million users in India, with a maximum number of its users coming from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi.

While TikTok is primarily known for its signature short music videos, the platform is now reportedly aiming to be more like...urmm..YouTube.

At the said event, TikTok launched a campaign called #MyTikTokStory, which is aimed at pushing more people in the country to join TikTok and create content on cooking, DIYs, sports, pottery, dancing, singing, anything.

TikTok is betting on user-generated content to bring in more advertisers: Report

TikTok was briefly banned in India following an interim order from the Madras High Court.

While the campaign is naturally aimed at attracting a larger user base in India, through the campaign, Bytdance-owned TikTok also hopes that diverse content will attract more advertisers to the platform. And more advertisers means more revenue!

"They [creators] are an essential element to the business. Without them, there is no TikTok. We are committed to diversifying content. It is not just for brands, but we are hopeful brands will take notice of that,” Sachin Sharma, head of ad sales at ByteDance India, told Economic Times.

In the same effort, TikTok hosted the Creator's Lab 2019, an event which is reminiscent of YouTube's events for bringing together its content creators.

TikTok also seems to be walking on the same path as YouTube did. In 2011, YouTube introduced grants for creators, opened creator hubs, studios and even acquired a company that helped creators go viral.

Thanks to all the creators on its platform and the advertisers that took notice, YouTube and its creators now earn in millions!

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags
Loading...



Select Dugout: Australian legend Brett Lee explains fielding technique


Top Stories

latest videos

Private video

Private video

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Black Shark 2 Specifications

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 01 | PUBG Mobile

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

First look: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo UX581

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?

MSI GT75 Titan 9SG review | PUBG at 4K, but at what cost?


also see

Instagram

Instagram users can now add lyrics to the music stickers in their Stories

Jun 07, 2019
Instagram users can now add lyrics to the music stickers in their Stories
TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to develop its own smartphone: Report

ByteDance

TikTok owner ByteDance is planning to develop its own smartphone: Report

May 27, 2019
YouTube introduces student plan for its premium services starting at Rs 59

YouTube

YouTube introduces student plan for its premium services starting at Rs 59

May 29, 2019
YouTube to remove neo-Nazi, extremist videos, ban content that deny events like Holocaust

YouTube

YouTube to remove neo-Nazi, extremist videos, ban content that deny events like Holocaust

Jun 06, 2019
Google is pulling the plug on its YouTube Gaming app once and for all today

YouTube

Google is pulling the plug on its YouTube Gaming app once and for all today

May 30, 2019
YouTube to ban any live streams of minors who are not accompanied by an adult

YouTube policy

YouTube to ban any live streams of minors who are not accompanied by an adult

Jun 05, 2019

science

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Insects

Ladybug swarm: Massive ladybug migration several kilometers wide picked up by radar

Jun 10, 2019
World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

World Oceans Day

World Oceans Day 2019: UN makes a push for gender equality in ocean protection, conservation efforts

Jun 08, 2019
Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Plastic

Jet fuel and diesel can now be made from plastic bags, water bottles & daily waste

Jun 07, 2019
World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Food Safety Day

World Food Safety Day 2019: Ending hunger, preventing disease, promoting sustainable agriculture are India's focus areas, says expert

Jun 07, 2019