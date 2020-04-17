tech2 News Staff

Since people are restricted to their homes these days due to the Coronavirus lockdown, many of them are inclining towards TikTok to kill time. This is one of the biggest reasons why TikTok has become the most downloaded social media app in India in the past few weeks.

However, this increasing user base also includes kids below the age of 13. And to offer a feature to parents of such kids, TikTok's new "family pairing" feature is just what they need.

With this mode, parents will be able to link their TikTok accounts with their kid's and can get access to various modes to tighten parental controls. These features include "restriction mode" where it will "limit" the inappropriate content for the kid. The company has not elaborated on that one, I wonder why. Parents can even decide who can send direct messages to their child and for how long can they can use the app.

Both screen time management and restricted mode features are already existing in the app right now in the digital wellbeing category and users can set them for themselves. With the "Family Pairing" feature, parents will be able to set them for their child.



via GIPHY

As for the direct message feature, it will restrict messages to only approved followers, selected audience or disable messaging altogether.

As per the company blog, "Starting April 30, we will be taking those protections one step further as relates to younger members of our community, and automatically disabling Direct Messages for registered accounts under the age of 16."

