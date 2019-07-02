Tuesday, July 02, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tiktok illegally collecting data and sending it to China, says Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor said that there are reports that the Chinese government receives data from TikTok through China Telecom.

Press Trust of IndiaJul 02, 2019 07:41:10 IST

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday alleged that TikTok app is illegally collecting data which is being received by China and termed it as an issue of national security.

Speaking during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Tharoor said he would like to draw the attention of the House to India's vulnerability to data leakage and surveillance due to the absence of a robust comprehensive data protection framework.

(Also Read: Accidental firing of pistol in TikTok video kills teenager in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar; deceased's relatives arrested)

In the age of smartphones, apps, social media, and the internet, India is generating mind-boggling data, and it can be exploited by vested interests to engage in profiling, to make profits and for political control, he said.

Tiktok illegally collecting data and sending it to China, says Shashi Tharoor

Image: Reuters

"Recently, the federal regulators in the US slapped a fine of 5.7 million dollars on the social media app TikTok for illegally collecting data on children," he said, adding that there are reports that the Chinese government receives data from TikTok through the wholly state-owned China Telecom.

 Describing it as a "national security issue", Tharoor said he would urge the government to introduce a comprehensive legal framework to protect the fundamental right to privacy and save democracy of the country.

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi raised the issue of water scarcity in various cities across the country and said efforts should be made for rainwater harvesting.

She also suggested that rather than planting sugarcane, farmers can opt for millets, as sugarcane requires a lot of water.

tags
Loading...


Climate Change: Are We Nearing Tipping Point? | Firstpost Conversations Episode 6


Top Stories

latest videos

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Mysterious YT On Why The Hate Against Emulator Players Is Not Justified

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Cyberpunk 2077 Game Review I Review Ramesh

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Gamer Girls of India | Ep 3: Mysterious YT | Shazia Ayub | First Interview

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Who’s next on Gamer Girls of India? | Ep 03 Teaser

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Games We Grew Up Playing | Funny Games | Ep 02

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Game Challenge Ep: 03 | PUBG Mobile

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

Redmi K20 Pro: First Look

OnePlus 7 Specifications

OnePlus 7 Specifications

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Rav3n | Tech2 Gaming Challenge Ep: 02 | PUBG Mobile

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI

Computex 2019: The best of PC Builds, Gaming Pods, PC Accessories and AI


also see

TikTok

How to make slow motion videos on TikTok

Jun 17, 2019
How to make slow motion videos on TikTok
Google will now let you auto-delete location history and web activity data

Google

Google will now let you auto-delete location history and web activity data

Jun 27, 2019
Instagram chief Adam Mosseri insists that the company does not snoop on conversations

Instagram

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri insists that the company does not snoop on conversations

Jun 26, 2019
Tech companies need to take responsibility for the chaos they create: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tim Cook

Tech companies need to take responsibility for the chaos they create: Apple CEO Tim Cook

Jun 17, 2019
NSAB devises solution for WhatsApp to enable traceability without affecting encryption

WhatsApp

NSAB devises solution for WhatsApp to enable traceability without affecting encryption

Jul 01, 2019
Apple iOS 13 public beta is out: Dark Mode, smarter Siri, and everything else that's new

iOS 13

Apple iOS 13 public beta is out: Dark Mode, smarter Siri, and everything else that's new

Jun 25, 2019

science

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Astronomy

Amateur Astronomy Part 3: Filters, eyepieces and other hacks to elevate your stargazing experience

Jul 01, 2019
First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

solar eclipse

First and only solar eclipse of 2019 on 2 July: Here's where & how to watch it

Jul 01, 2019
NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

NASA hacked

NASA's JPL hacked using Raspberry Pi device in April, went undetected for a year

Jun 25, 2019
'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Robot

'Robot blood' pumps hydraulic liquid that energize robots for long duration tasks

Jun 24, 2019