TikTok ban lifted in India: Twitter clearly has mixed feeling about this

Clearly, not everybody on the internet is happy about the overturn of ban on the TikTok app.

tech2 News StaffApr 25, 2019 11:48:41 IST

The Madras HC on Wednesday overturned the ban on downloads of TikTok app in India, which it passed three weeks ago on 3 April.

The High Court has said that as long as the platform ensures there are no obscene videos being hosted on it, it can again run in full function again.

TikTok ban lifted in India: Twitter clearly has mixed feeling about this

TikTok app. Image: tech2

This news, got a mixed reaction from people, in general. While this is definitely good news for ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, and its fans, something about some of these posts below tells us that not everybody is too happy about it.

On 3 April, the Madras High Court directed the Centre to ban the download of TikTok as it voiced concern over "pornographic and inappropriate content" being made available through such platforms.

In Wednesday's verdict, a bench of justices N Kirubakaran and S S Sundar, which heard the matter as per the orders of the Supreme Court, warned if any controversial video violating its condition was found uploaded using the app, it would be considered a contempt of court.

You can also read:

TikTok ban: Petitioner says HC ordered 18-year age limit on app download, ByteDance denies

TikTok ban in India highlights: Everything that happened at the TikTok hearing at the Madras HC

Madras High Court lifts TikTok ban on app downloads; interim order stands vacated

TikTok ban in India: Parent company ByteDance lost Rs 4.5 crore every day since ban

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in the country

