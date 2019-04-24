Update: Bench of Justices N Kirubakaran and SS Sundar has vacated the interim order by the Supreme Court of India (SC), on 22 April, to ban of TikTok in the country.

Amicus Arvind Datar is explaining the importance of intermediaries under Section 79 of the IT Act. Online speech and social media covered under Article 19(1)(a) of the Freedom of Speech and Expression reiterates Datar.

The TikTok hearing has begun in the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC. Senior advocate Isaac Mohanlal will be representing TikTok. It has filed a counter affidavit to explain the measures it has taken and the in-built security on the platform The Bench has remarked that India does not have any legislation to protect children in cyberspace like the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) in the US.

TikTok, the social media app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, will have its fate decided in India today.

The Madras High Court (HC) was ordered by the Supreme Court of India (SC), on 22 April, to pass an interim order on the ban of TikTok in the country. The Madras HC's Madurai Bench is all set to hear the TikTok case today.

On 3 April, the Madras HC had called for the ban on the download of TikTok, owing to the spread of pornographic content on the platform. It’s also been alleged, in several countries no less, that the app is proving to be a fertile hunting ground for paedophiles.

Following the government order, TikTok has been blocked on the App Store and Play Store since 18 April.

The SC has also said that if the Madras HC fails to decide on the interim relief by on 24 April, the order will stand vacated — meaning, if the order isn't passed today by the High Court, the ban on TikTok app will be overturned.

We are following @barandbench for the live updates from the court.

