TikTok, the social media app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, will have its fate decided in India today.

The Madras High Court (HC) was ordered by the Supreme Court of India (SC), on 22 April, to pass an interim order on the ban of TikTok in the country. The Madras HC's Madurai Bench is all set to hear the TikTok case today.

On 3 April, the Madras HC had called for the ban on the download of TikTok, owing to the spread of pornographic content on the platform. It’s also been alleged, in several countries no less, that the app is proving to be a fertile hunting ground for paedophiles.

Following the government order, TikTok has been blocked on the App Store and Play Store since 18 April.

The SC has also said that if the Madras HC fails to decide on the interim relief by on 24 April, the order will stand vacated — meaning, if the order isn't passed today by the High Court, the ban on TikTok app will be overturned.

