Wednesday, April 24, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

TikTok ban in India: DoT and MeitY can do little about existing users of the app

While fresh downloads of TikTok apps are currently blocked, existing users can all use the app.

tech2 News StaffApr 24, 2019 16:31:52 IST

On 18 April 2019, after the order by Madras High Court, the TikTok app was removed by Google and Apple from their respective app stores. This move blocked downloads of the app by any new user in the country. However, the existing users of the app can still continue the use of it.

The Department of Telecom (DoT) and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) were apparently put in charge to do something about the app's existing users. But according to an Economic Times report, the ministry and the telecom department are passing the buck to each other.

Reportedly, while the ministry says that DoT needs to take further action in the matter, DoT officials say that they have not issued any such orders to the telecom providers and that they think that the ministry is working to fix the issue.

TikTok ban in India: DoT and MeitY can do little about existing users of the app

TikTok

"We have followed the instructions of the high court, with which both Google and Apple have complied. However, there is no way we can do anything about existing mobile app users. That matter is completely with the telecom service providers and the DoT will need to take up the matter with them," Economic Times reports a senior MeitY official as saying.

"We haven't yet issued any direction regarding TikTok to the telecom service providers - as per our understanding, MeitY is handling the issue," a senior DoT official told Economic Times.

A telecom department official reportedly told the publication that it is technically not possible to ban an app that is currently in use. The official said that the department had faced similar issues in 2018 with the Telegram app, when Ministry of Home Affairs found some serious security loopholes in the app. He says, even then, telecom service providers had expressed their inability to stop the usage of the app. He further explains that the app does not have a single URL, which can simply be blocked. And even if one is blocked, they can simply be routed through another URL.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Lok Sabha Elections 2019; Kerala edition: Congress' Shashi Tharoor says BJP milked Sabarimala crisis to create vote bank


Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Realme 3 Pro review: The selfie camera is even better than Redmi Note 7 Pro's

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

Is time running out for Tik Tok?

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to choose the perfect clan | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 5

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

How to build an audience | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 4

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Everything about humanity's first-ever black hole photograph | Tech2 Science

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials: For the Instagram generation?

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Dyson Airwrap: Features, how to use, and if its worth the money

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Road to be a Pro Gamer | PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 3

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990

Huawei P30 Pro Launched In India for Rs 71,990


also see

TikTok ban

TikTok ban in India LIVE updates: Only worried about crimes against children says Bench

Apr 24, 2019
TikTok ban in India LIVE updates: Only worried about crimes against children says Bench
TikTok's parent company Bytedance says banning the app would harm free speech

TikTok

TikTok's parent company Bytedance says banning the app would harm free speech

Apr 11, 2019
TikTok ban in India: Madras High Court to pass interim order on the ban today

TikTok

TikTok ban in India: Madras High Court to pass interim order on the ban today

Apr 24, 2019
TikTok's parent company ByteDance plans to invest $1 bn in India over next 3 years

TikTok

TikTok's parent company ByteDance plans to invest $1 bn in India over next 3 years

Apr 22, 2019
TikTok adds 88.6 million new Indian users to the app in Q1 2019: Report

TikTok

TikTok adds 88.6 million new Indian users to the app in Q1 2019: Report

Apr 13, 2019
TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in the country

TikTok

TikTok Ban in India: A timeline of events that led to the app's ban in the country

Apr 22, 2019

science

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Climate Change

Kerala’s growing climate change crisis gets left behind in election, poll rhetoric

Apr 24, 2019
World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Malaria Vaccine

World's first licensed malaria vaccine launched in three African countries

Apr 24, 2019
Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Marsquakes

Hear, Hear! NASA's InSight lander catches evidence of first ever quake on Mars

Apr 24, 2019
Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Robotics

Living Robots: Machines that eat, mutate like living beings built by Cornell engineers

Apr 23, 2019