tech2 News Staff

Viral short video app, TikTok, has a new rival in the app market. It’s from Yandex, Russia’s software giant, and they have named it Sloy. The app has been released on the App Store initially and it will eventually arrive on Android.

Sloy in Russian means layer. It follows the same formula that made TikTok viral – short and quickly uploaded videos. The app has been under development for some time now and it went into beta testing back in June. It’s primarily meant for fashion and style but it wouldn’t be a surprise if it enters other areas. For now, it can identify the clothing items the user is wearing.

The app is currently only available on the Apple App Store for iOS users in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. It will make its way to Android in 2020. Yandex plans on releasing the app in Europe and the US next year as well.

TikTok has been incredibly successful. So much so that even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg acknowledged that it’s doing well in India and it taken surpassed Instagram. Reuters reported that the viral app sees more than 500 million users every month.