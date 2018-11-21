Wednesday, November 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Thuraya X5-Touch is the world’s smallest Android-based satellite smartphone

The satellite phone has been launched in 160 countries and will be available starting next month.

tech2 News Staff Nov 21, 2018 12:50 PM IST

Thuraya, a Russian company dedicated to manufacturing satellite phones, has launched its latest model, and the phone is setting new records now. Called the X5-Touch, the smartphone is the world’s smallest satellite Android smartphone.

The Thuraya X5-Touch features a 5.2-inch 1080p IPS touchscreen display, with Gorilla Glass on top for protection. Under the hood, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset, with 2 GB of RAM, and 16 GB of expandable storage. The camera sensors on the phone are fairly basic, with an 8 MP sensor at the back, and a 2 MP selfie snapper.

Thuraya X5-Touch

Thuraya X5-Touch

Fuelling the satellite phone is a 3,800 mAh battery, and it runs Android 7.1 Nougat for some reason.

Aesthetics-wise, you can probably tell that the phone weighs heavy, and to be precise it’s 262g. The X5-Touch is water and dust resistant, with IP67 rating. It also has MIL-STD-810 certification for being able to withstand extreme conditions.

For connectivity, the X5-Touch has NFC on board and it supports navigation through GPS, BeiDou and GLONASS. For satellite calls, it sports a retractable antenna on the top edge. The phone has always-on dual-SIM functionality with one SIM working on conventional 2G/3G/4G networks and the other dealing with satellites.

The new satellite smartphone has been launched in 160 countries around the world and costs £999, which is about Rs 91,000 according to the current rupee rate.

Thuraya says the phone will go on sale starting December and in January for some markets.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review

Xiaomi Mi Air Purifier 2S review
Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights

Samsung Electronics HQ Visit Highlights
All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks

All the details about Audible India's launch and audiobooks | Tech2Talks
Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope

Indian employees don’t get along in Chinese companies? | #DailyDope
How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android

How to create custom WhatApp stickers on Android
How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope

How the new US government will play a role in the life of tech companies | Daily Dope
Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks

Decoding Xiaomi's success — The Manu Jain Interview | Tech2 Talks
Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope

Smartphone prices to shoot up post Diwali | #DailyDope
Top smartphones to buy this Diwali

Top smartphones to buy this Diwali
Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

Diwali 2018: Top gadget picks under Rs 50,000

also see

Dark Mode

Google confirms dark mode in Android OS helps with saving battery life

Nov 09, 2018

Google

EU regulators close to wrapping their third case against Google's Alphabet

Nov 08, 2018

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi Mi A2’s Android Pie beta surfaces online offering adaptive battery and more

Nov 11, 2018

Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg forced all his employees to use Android phones: Report

Nov 15, 2018

Moto X4

Moto X4 users in India start to receive over-the-air Android 9 Pie update

Nov 14, 2018

Android 9 Pie

Xiaomi Mi A2 users start to receive stable Android 9 Pie software update

Nov 17, 2018

science

Standard Units

Still the kilogram: All you need to know about the new and improved unit of mass

Nov 21, 2018

InSight Mars Landing

NASA and the InSight spacecraft gear up for a risky landing on Mars next week

Nov 21, 2018

Space Travel

Experts have a theory for how spacecrafts can travel at faster-than-light speeds

Nov 21, 2018

Health

AIIMS launches project to study air pollution impact on childrens', public health

Nov 20, 2018