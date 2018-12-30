Sunday, December 30, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Three week old iPhone XS Max explodes in Ohio man's pocket, Apple could be sued

Josh Hillard says that the iPhone was in his trousers when it started discharge “a large amount of heat”

tech2 News Staff Dec 30, 2018 16:37 PM IST

When you're Apple your products will make big news. The iPhone is perhaps the most structurally engineered smartphone on the planet but every now and then one device may set of alarms. A news report has emerged which has claimed that three weeks old iPhone XS Max spontaneously exploded causing injuries to the owner.

iPhone XS Reuters

iPhone XS Reuters

An Ohio resident who was the owner of this iPhone XS Max is reportedly suing Apple for personal damages as per Phonearena. Josh Hillard says that the handset was in his trousers when it started discharge “a large amount of heat”, as well as green and yellow coloured smoke.

Hillard's trousers caught fire and he had to find a private place to remove them by which time the fire had engulfed the phone. Josh also  is also unhappy about the large amount of smoke he inhaled “from the time of first noticing the fire and between removal of the pants and taking the phone out of my pocket and placing it outside.”

At this point, there is no information on what exactly caused this unfortunate incident and we can be sure that Apple will thoroughly examine all claims to avoid being sued at all.

tags
Loading...



Steve Madden #Selfmade


Top Stories

latest videos

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018

Top Tech and Science Trends of 2018
The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet

The Jio Effect | Data Revolution | All Things Internet
Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018

Tech2's top smartphone picks of 2018
PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP

PUBG MOBILE - NEW VIKENDI MAP
Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro

Realme U1 Review: A tough competitor of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 pro
Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet

Online Therapy |Support 24x7 | All Things Internet
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 Review
PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone

PUBG Mobile Stream - ROG Phone
All Things Internet | Tech2

All Things Internet | Tech2
Samsung One UI First Look

Samsung One UI First Look

also see

Apple

Apple iPhones see a drop in Q1 production estimates amid low demand: Report

Dec 29, 2018

Apple iPhone

Apple iPhones are attracting a lot more Android users than last year: Survey

Dec 27, 2018

Foxconn

Foxconn to assemble top-end Apple iPhones in India as early as 2019: Report

Dec 27, 2018

iOS 12

Apple releases iOS 12.1.2 update which fixes prevalent eSIM bugs on 2018 iPhones

Dec 18, 2018

Apple

Apple announces plans for building a $1 billion campus in Austin, Texas

Dec 16, 2018

Apple vs Qualcomm

Apple violating China court orders on iPhone sale despite software update: Qualcomm

Dec 18, 2018

science

Soundscapes

Listening to nature: How sound can help us understand environmental change

Dec 29, 2018

Conservation

World's rarest birds return to wild a decade after they were thought to be extinct

Dec 29, 2018

New Horizons

NASA New Horizons zooms in on distant rock after switch to encounter mode

Dec 29, 2018

Driverless Technology

Driverless mining train in Australia claimed as the 'world's largest robot'

Dec 29, 2018