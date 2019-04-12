tech2 News Staff

Bollywood buffs, gather around! Shah Rukh Khan just got a pair of the second generation AirPod, and it looks like he is enjoying them.

In a recently shared post on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of him with the AirPods 2 plugged into his ears, and a caption where he calls the truly wireless earphones "amazing".

But, if you are an SRK fan, you would know that this is not a one-odd post that the actor has put up with an Apple product.

Shah Rukh Khan is a low key Apple fanboy, and we see a glimpse of that whenever a new Apple product is launched.

Last year before the iPhone XS Max was released in India, Apple teased a portrait shot of himself shot on the phone and left all his fans a little happy, and a little jealous.

Before that in 2015 as well, he showed off an image on Twitter, which had not one not two, but a set of three Apple products, which Khan called 'Goodies from Apple'.

In Delhi.No better way to start than get goodies from Apple. My iPad pro, Watch the phone the works. So unwired now pic.twitter.com/vVLKtauSkc — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 15, 2015

Khan's love for Apple is especially interesting because back in 2016, he was rumoured to become the Indian ambassador for Apple. However, this rumour was soon dropped.

But in September 2018, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a visit to Mannat, and SRK has been showing off the iPhone XS Max and even the AirPods 2. Should we start whirling the brand ambassador rumours again?

