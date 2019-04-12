Friday, April 12, 2019Back to
Three times when Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan acted like an Apple fanboy

Is Shah Rukh Khan an Apple fanboy or is he setting ground to become the face of Apple India?

tech2 News StaffApr 12, 2019 16:34:29 IST

Bollywood buffs, gather around! Shah Rukh Khan just got a pair of the second generation AirPod, and it looks like he is enjoying them.

SRK in two of his fanboy moments.

In a recently shared post on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan shared a picture of him with the AirPods 2 plugged into his ears, and a caption where he calls the truly wireless earphones "amazing".

But, if you are an SRK fan, you would know that this is not a one-odd post that the actor has put up with an Apple product.

Shah Rukh Khan is a low key Apple fanboy, and we see a glimpse of that whenever a new Apple product is launched.

Last year before the iPhone XS Max was released in India, Apple teased a portrait shot of himself shot on the phone and left all his fans a little happy, and a little jealous.

Before that in 2015 as well, he showed off an image on Twitter, which had not one not two, but a set of three Apple products, which Khan called 'Goodies from Apple'.

Khan's love for Apple is especially interesting because back in 2016, he was rumoured to become the Indian ambassador for Apple. However, this rumour was soon dropped.

But in September 2018, Apple CEO Tim Cook made a visit to Mannat, and SRK has been showing off the iPhone XS Max and even the AirPods 2. Should we start whirling the brand ambassador rumours again?

