Threads by Meta loses its top spot on App Store and Play Store to new viral AI photo app

Remini, an AI photo editing app, has dethroned Instagram Threads as the top app on the App Store, thanks to its popularity on TikTok. Initially launched in 2019, Remini introduced a generative AI feature last year, which TikTok users recently discovered can produce professional headshots by simply uploading their own selfies.

A TikTok user named @Gracesplace demonstrated how she used the app to create multiple impressive headshots with different outfits and poses. The video went viral, amassing over 42.9 million views. As more people followed suit, the demand for Remini skyrocketed, propelling it to the No. 1 position on the U.S. App Store on July 11th, surpassing Instagram Threads shortly after Meta’s new Twitter competitor launched. Over the last month, Remini has garnered more than 22 million downloads worldwide, with an estimated 20 million daily active users.

Another analytics firm, data.ai, also observed Remini’s rise, reporting that it overtook Threads on July 10th. In the U.S., the app recorded over 2 million downloads on iOS and Android in the past 10 days and generated $3.73 million in consumer spending from June 9-15, showing a remarkable 1,055% week-over-week increase.

To create the AI headshots, users need to select eight to 12 photos of themselves, including close-up selfies with various backgrounds, expressions, and angles, and then indicate their gender. Users then choose a “model” image that represents the desired style and composition for the generated photos. Remini offers several options under the “curriculum” subheading to produce professional shots, along with other styles like “trendy,” “travel,” “casual,” and even “Korean aesthetic.”

The AI takes a few minutes to generate the photos, which users can view by swiping left and right, similar to Tinder’s interface. This process is reminiscent of another AI photo app called Lensa AI, which also gained popularity on TikTok last year. However, Lensa AI faced criticism for using artists’ work as training data and enabling the creation of explicit content with the AI.

Like Lensa AI, Remini is a free download, but some of its features require a subscription, priced at $9.99 per week or $79.99 per year. Some users have reportedly used free trials to generate their AI images before cancelling the subscription.

Despite its popularity, Remini has received some backlash from users who were unhappy with the AI’s results. Many people noticed the app making unwelcome adjustments to their bodies in the generated photos, such as making them appear much skinnier or enhancing the size of their breasts. Additionally, there are concerns that the app’s AI-generated photos may deter people from hiring professional photographers, highlighting the broader implications of easily accessible AI technology.