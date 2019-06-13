tech2 News Staff

Thomson has released a fresh lineup of Android Smart TVs in India. There are four screen size variants including 43, 49, 55 and 65 inches. All the TVs in the range have 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and HDR10 picture quality support. It’s priced at Rs 29,999, Rs 34,999, Rs 38,999 and Rs 59,999 respectively.

The TVs have the official Android TV OS installed, running Android Oreo 8.1. Apart from 4K resolution and HDR10 picture quality, the TVs come equipped with Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It comes pre-installed with apps including Netflix, YouTube, Google Store Play, Google Play Music and Google Play Movies. Users can also download more apps from a catalog of up to 5,000 supported apps on Android TV.

Other Android features include support for Google Assistant that can be used to search for content or open any desired app. It comes with an in-built Chromecast so that any compatible device can be cast on the TV. Powered by a quad-core A53 CPU, it has 2.5 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage for installed apps.

The entire range by Thomson has been aggressively priced as more TV manufacturers are setting its sights in the budget segment. All the TVs are being exclusively sold on Flipkart.

