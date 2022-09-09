Friday, September 09, 2022Back to
Thomson launches a range of QLED TV series with Google TV, Dolby Vision and Atmos in India starting at Rs 33,999

With the launch of the new range of QLED TVs, Thomson becomes the first Indian Indian manufacturer to produce Google Licensed QLED TVs in the country.


FP StaffSep 09, 2022 10:35:19 IST

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd or SPPL has launched a new range of Thomson QLED smart TVs with Google TV in the Phonenix series in India. These new televisions come in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch screen variants and support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 40W stereo box speakers set-up and Dolby Atmos. 

Thomson launches a range of QLED TV series with Google TV, Dolby Vision and Atmos in India starting at Rs 33,999

Commenting on the launch, Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, the exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India, said “We are excited to finally launch the much-awaited QLED series from Thomson. These TVs are packed with top-notch features and hardware, again giving the Indian consumer the opportunity to put their hands on the best of technology and design at an extremely pocket-friendly price. We have more product line-ups for the rest of 2022 and are always grateful to our loyal customers for keeping Thomson on top.”

The models have a sleek, bezel-less design and feature a metallic stand. These are powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core (A53) MediaTek MT9602 processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU and Dual Band Wi-Fi.

All four variants, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch come with a 4K display at a resolution of 3840X2160 pixels. The panels also get Dolby Vision certifications and have a peak brightness of 550 nits, apart from the 65-inch variant, which goes all the way up to 600.. They also get a 1.5GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT9602 (A53) processor with Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, which has been paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

For audio, we get two 20W stereo speakers for a combined output of 40W, with certifications from Dolby Audio and Dolby Atmos. It also gets DTS TruSurround. 

For input, the TVs get dual-band ac Wi-Fi at 2.4 and 5GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, 3 HDMI ports, 1 ARC port, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port and a bunch of other options. It also comes with an inbuilt Chromecast.

The TV also comes with a voice-controlled remote with shortcuts to popular video streaming apps like Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube. 

The new Thomson QLED TV 50″, 55″ and 65″ are priced at Rs. 33,999, Rs 40,999 and Rs. 59,999, respectively. The pricing seems very competitive for a QLED TV which come with Google TV. The televisions will be available from Flipkart soon, as a part of their Big Billion Days specials.

