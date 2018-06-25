This is a bitter-sweet moment! Sweet because, it’s story of a woman in Mumbai feeling comfortable and safe, at an hour of the day, when most girls are asked not to step out of the house. Bitter, because it is 2018, and a woman rickshaw driver is still a rare spot. Also bitter because, a woman is yet to feel as safe in the company of a strange man.

In a post shared by Twitter user Vijayeta, a photo of a woman auto-rickshaw driver has gone viral on the internet. The user, who goes by the handle @SacredInsanity, chanced upon a woman driving a rickshaw after her car broke down in Powai, Mumbai, at almost midnight.

Although, it is not such a rare sight to spot women drivers in Mumbai, her story of being comfortable and being taken home safely by this lady has won hearts!

My cab broke down near Powai, past midnight. Stopped an auto and was wonderfully surprised to see a woman driver. She dropped me home, we chatted and it felt so good to live in a city where women do feel safe enough to be out at all hours. Really hope it stays that way! pic.twitter.com/2bTpq340R2 — Vijayeta (@SacredInsanity) June 21, 2018

This trend is also a very important moment in the sense of how people long to see women being comfortable in their skin, and how this moment has struck the same chord in so many hearts.

70yrs after Independence, we still get excited about women driving autos that men normally do. The day when things such as these are considered as a normal will be the day when India would have come of age! Will wait for such an India! This lady is driving the change, not auto. — Mahesh Venk (@maheshvs007) June 21, 2018

Good to know. But the real happiness will come when the daughters of the nation will feel safe even with male drivers at mid-night. I hope that day comes soon...! — शरारती_शिकंजी वाला (@Being_AndhBhakt) June 21, 2018

That's is the India I dream of.. Thanks for sharing such heartwarming post.. Made my day.. — Manish (@M_InThatZone) June 22, 2018

While it was great to see this and I wish it always remains like.. A word here for @MumbaiPolice.. They give us these safe grounds.. Surely more efficient than other cities around.. Thank You!!! — Ricky Sharma (@rickysharma_83) June 24, 2018

A safe world for all, is all we need!