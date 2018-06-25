Monday, June 25, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 25 June, 2018 19:50 IST

This tweet about a woman auto driver in Mumbai has gone viral

Did you share this bitter-sweet moment with the internet?

This is a bitter-sweet moment! Sweet because, it’s story of a woman in Mumbai feeling comfortable and safe, at an hour of the day, when most girls are asked not to step out of the house. Bitter, because it is 2018, and a woman rickshaw driver is still a rare spot. Also bitter because, a woman is yet to feel as safe in the company of a strange man.

In a post shared by Twitter user Vijayeta, a photo of a woman auto-rickshaw driver has gone viral on the internet. The user, who goes by the handle @SacredInsanity, chanced upon a woman driving a rickshaw after her car broke down in Powai, Mumbai, at almost midnight.

Although, it is not such a rare sight to spot women drivers in Mumbai, her story of being comfortable and being taken home safely by this lady has won hearts!

This trend is also a very important moment in the sense of how people long to see women being comfortable in their skin, and how this moment has struck the same chord in so many hearts.

A safe world for all, is all we need!

