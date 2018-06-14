You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

This the one-man band has blown minds internet-wide

News-Analysis Nandini Yadav Jun 14, 2018 21:27 PM IST

A one-man band, whose identity or origin is sadly still unconfirmed, has achieved a sort of celebrity status on social media. But, some users claim to have found who the man is.

Internet's famous one-man band.

Internet's famous one-man band.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, first shared his video in a tweet. Mahindra wrote that the video was from his “WhatsApp Wonderbox”. This was then retweeted by actor Farhan Akhtar, and since the man has become the new star of internet.

Although, as we mentioned, there is no official detail about who the man is, but a Twitter user claims he is an artist from Thailand and his name is Sompong Uma.

He apparently also has a channel.

We see the man playing a guitar, a mouth organ and drums, simultaneously, along with a touch of his lovely vocals. If you look closely, the man has strapped all these instruments to his back, and he moves his leg in a certain manner for a particular instrument to play. For example, he moves his left leg far apart to hit the Cymbal. Incredible!

Mahindra, Akhtar and I aren’t the only ones awed by the man. See how amazed the social media is.


Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 21:27 PM


Also See





Top Stories


Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps


TOP REVIEWS