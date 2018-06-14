A one-man band, whose identity or origin is sadly still unconfirmed, has achieved a sort of celebrity status on social media. But, some users claim to have found who the man is.

Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra, first shared his video in a tweet. Mahindra wrote that the video was from his “WhatsApp Wonderbox”. This was then retweeted by actor Farhan Akhtar, and since the man has become the new star of internet.

#whatsappwonderbox The friend who posted this wasn’t sure where this rather resourceful one-man-band was from. He suspects somewhere in the NorthEast. Anyone know him? I’d like to give him an award for innovation or musical talent—haven’t quite decided which one yet! pic.twitter.com/MHA3DqXQZf — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) June 12, 2018

Although, as we mentioned, there is no official detail about who the man is, but a Twitter user claims he is an artist from Thailand and his name is Sompong Uma.

Hello sir, he's our fellow ONE MAN BAND from Thailand. His name is Sompong Uma I'm a ONE MAN BAND too, from Mumbai, India — Gladson Samuel Peter (@onemanbandindia) June 14, 2018

He apparently also has a channel.

https://t.co/OSehYE99r8 He has a channel. Enjoy ! — EDDY RANJI (@FREAKIN_EDDY) June 10, 2018

We see the man playing a guitar, a mouth organ and drums, simultaneously, along with a touch of his lovely vocals. If you look closely, the man has strapped all these instruments to his back, and he moves his leg in a certain manner for a particular instrument to play. For example, he moves his left leg far apart to hit the Cymbal. Incredible!

What a ⭐️.. no idea who he is or where he’s at but he sure deserves a RT. #musiclove #makehimfamous #onemanband pic.twitter.com/4WRAVEnnAu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 9, 2018

Mahindra, Akhtar and I aren’t the only ones awed by the man. See how amazed the social media is.

