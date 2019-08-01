Thursday, August 01, 2019Back to
This math equation is driving Twitterati up the wall and back to school

The answer to 8/2(2+2) = ? is either 16 or 1 depending on if you use BODMAS or a calculator.


tech2 News StaffAug 01, 2019 15:51:35 IST

Maths, that dreaded subject, has divided a lot of people into liking or hating it.

It is either really easy for some or 'bang your head on the desk' for others.

Twitter has been set abuzz after one person posted a maths equation online, asking Twitteratis to solve it (he called them oomfies but we don't know what that means).

8/2(2+2) = ?

It has, once again, divided the crowds. Some people are saying they got 16 as the answer, others say 1. It's 'The Dress' all over again. (We saw gold and white and we are now back down on that front).

This math equation is driving Twitterati up the wall and back to school

The Dress. Image credit: FLickr/ Matt Hendrick

Back to the equation. To solve this math problem, you need to remember your fifth standard mathematics classes. BODMAS. When solving math equations that have a bracket, the rules of BODMAS says that the Bracket needs to be solved first. Then you go on to solve the Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction. Some people might have learnt it as PEDMAS which is also the same thing and it stands for Parentheses, Exponents, Division, Multiplication, Addition and Subtraction.

When you use this method to solve it, you get the answer 16.

However, if you use a mechanical calculator, you get 1.

Our reaction to this maths equation

Our reaction to this maths equation

The difference in the answers has created two camps and alot of abuses are being hurtled at each other, online.

We are neutral.

Here are some reactions that we found funny and some well thought out explanations:

There was another debate going on parallel to this!

The best answer

PVR was quick

And so as YouTube

Netflix is usually epic

Gotta give it to Penguin, they were creative

When maths fluency really counts

Episode 3 | Tamannaah’s love for bling and everything in between | Vanity Diaries


