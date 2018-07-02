Monday, July 02, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 02 July, 2018 19:07 IST

This dog saved his human from a rattlesnake and became an internet sensation

6-month-old Todd was recently bit by a rattlesnake when he fought it to save his human.

In this world full of haters, abusers and online trolls, some animals are a ray of sunshine. As long as we are surrounded by animals, we will always have that one good thing.

This story is the latest example of how a dog's love is unconditional.

In Arizona, a young dog named Todd could be the bravest doggo ever. When out with his owner for a walk in the woods, Todd noticed a rattlesnake heading towards its owner. Without giving it much thought, as though it were trained what was to be done, Todd tackled the snake. While he bravely fought and scared away the rattlesnake, Todd was injured, but in the process saved what could've been a fatal attack on its owner.

Todd was immediately taken to the hospital and doctors quickly got the venom out. As a side-effect of the attack, Todd now has a visible swelling. Todd is speedily recovering from the rattlesnake bite.

But why are we talking about Todd? Well, the doggo is an internet celebrity of sorts now, with Twitterati wishing him a speedy recovery for his brave act.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Kaylee Godwin, posted on the platform saying, Todd was her mother in law's dog, and that he is now doing much better.

While the venom is out, it naturally had to leave some effect on Todd’s system, which is why his face is swollen. Though we wish Todd gets well soon, it is hard to deny how adorable he looks with the swollen face.

Not to forget, Todd has not only won his human’s heart, he has also conquered the hearts of the social media. We Rate Dogs, which is a Twitter handle, that rates dogs on adorable and goodness meter, recently shared a tweet about him, and also gave him a 15/10.

 

Send love, blessings, and if possible, treats for Todd!

