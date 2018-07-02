In this world full of haters, abusers and online trolls, some animals are a ray of sunshine. As long as we are surrounded by animals, we will always have that one good thing.

This story is the latest example of how a dog's love is unconditional.

In Arizona, a young dog named Todd could be the bravest doggo ever. When out with his owner for a walk in the woods, Todd noticed a rattlesnake heading towards its owner. Without giving it much thought, as though it were trained what was to be done, Todd tackled the snake. While he bravely fought and scared away the rattlesnake, Todd was injured, but in the process saved what could've been a fatal attack on its owner.

Todd was immediately taken to the hospital and doctors quickly got the venom out. As a side-effect of the attack, Todd now has a visible swelling. Todd is speedily recovering from the rattlesnake bite.

But why are we talking about Todd? Well, the doggo is an internet celebrity of sorts now, with Twitterati wishing him a speedy recovery for his brave act.

A Twitter user who goes by the name Kaylee Godwin, posted on the platform saying, Todd was her mother in law's dog, and that he is now doing much better.

This is my mother-in-law’s dog in Arizona! Can’t believe this is going viral lol — Kaylee Godwin (@kleedew) July 2, 2018

He’s doing so much better, this is from today! pic.twitter.com/kkqk1KoA32 — Kaylee Godwin (@kleedew) July 2, 2018

While the venom is out, it naturally had to leave some effect on Todd’s system, which is why his face is swollen. Though we wish Todd gets well soon, it is hard to deny how adorable he looks with the swollen face.

HERO PUPPY: This golden retriever in Carefree, AZ stepped in harms way to stop his owner from getting bitten by a rattle snake during a walk....& he was bitten instead. Let’s wish Todd speedy recovery! He’s only 6 months old! ❤️#Fox10Phoenix @dog_rates @dog_feelings @Dog_Daily_ pic.twitter.com/U7n5SiV6t2 — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaFOX10) July 1, 2018

WATCH: Guess who we met today?! This amazing little guy Todd. His owner, Paula, telling us about her little hero. And he is doing SO MUCH better after that rattlesnake bite. He says "Thanksss furrr the prayers." @dog_feelings @dog_rates #Fox10Phoenix pic.twitter.com/lslNCkmpvl — Stefania Okolie (@StefaniaFOX10) July 2, 2018

Not to forget, Todd has not only won his human’s heart, he has also conquered the hearts of the social media. We Rate Dogs, which is a Twitter handle, that rates dogs on adorable and goodness meter, recently shared a tweet about him, and also gave him a 15/10.

This is Todd. He saved his human from a rattlesnake yesterday. A true h*ckin hero. He’s expected to make a full recovery and has been rewarded our fifth ever 15/10 pic.twitter.com/TsS6isI0Ew — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) July 1, 2018

To be honest I think 15/10 may have been a little low for Todd. #Hero — derbydannyk (@derbydannyk) July 1, 2018

I think that pupper deserves a bowl of ice cream with a blob of peanut butter on top. — GaryNova (@Gary_in_Nova) July 2, 2018

Send love, blessings, and if possible, treats for Todd!