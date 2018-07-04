After a long ongoing fight, Saudi Arabia finally lifted the abstruse law, which banned the women of the country from driving a car.

An air of celebration is naturally in the Saudi air, as the first set of women drivers hit the roads after getting their licenses. All around the world, people had overwhelming responses to the end of the ban.

“To all the women in Saudi Arabia my heart is full of joy for you” - female @Uber driver partners around the world welcome Saudi women to the road ahead pic.twitter.com/cEDqtsK0o8 — Barney Harford (@barneyh) June 25, 2018

LOVE THIS: To celebrate women being able to drive in Saudi Arabia, @BurgerKing’s #WhoppHer promotion offers free hamburgers to any woman in the driver’s seat that pulls up to its drive-thru windows. https://t.co/bxPgmkB1Td #marketing — J.W. Cannon (@cannonjw) July 3, 2018

In the news this week: Saudi Arabia finally lifted the ban on women drivers. Saudi national & professional racing driver Aseel Al Hamad has taken a victory lap in a Jaguar F-Type. Before the F1 French GP at the Circuit Paul Ricard, she also drove the 2012 Renault F1 car#GCS pic.twitter.com/GSol1SzaPw — George Mienie (@GeorgeMienie) June 29, 2018

Who's in the driver's seat now? Reforms in Saudi Arabia allow women to drive in the kingdom, a leap forward for #genderequity in the country of 33 million. Whether at home, in school or business, women deserve to be = partners. @Jhpiego @guardian pic.twitter.com/orLgG79y32 — Ann LoLordo (@AnnLoLordo) June 25, 2018

In a similar spirit, Berkeley College of Music teamed up with PRI’s The World and made a beautiful cover of the famous song by The Beatles called ‘Drive My Car’.

While the song maintains that energy of the Beatles classic, the musician has reworked the lyrics of the song with a Middle Eastern touch. The song cover was arranged by Palestinian cellist Naseem Alatrash, and features the vocals of Syrian singer, Nano Raies.

Reportedly, more than 1,20,000 women applied for a driver’s license on the first day alone. The ban lift will allow more women to join the workforce.

Having said that, the rights of women in the country still have a long way to go, considering the still existing restrictions on women, including the right to marry, work, or travel without the approval of a male guardian. But at least one wrong has been fixed.