Wednesday, July 04, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 04 July, 2018 18:11 IST

This cover of a Beatles song beautifully celebrates Saudi womens' driving rights

I couldn’t believe ‘Drive My Car’ could sound anymore beautiful, until I heard this cover!

After a long ongoing fight, Saudi Arabia finally lifted the abstruse law, which banned the women of the country from driving a car.

An air of celebration is naturally in the Saudi air, as the first set of women drivers hit the roads after getting their licenses. All around the world, people had overwhelming responses to the end of the ban.

In a similar spirit, Berkeley College of Music teamed up with PRI’s The World and made a beautiful cover of the famous song by The Beatles called ‘Drive My Car’.

While the song maintains that energy of the Beatles classic, the musician has reworked the lyrics of the song with a Middle Eastern touch. The song cover was arranged by Palestinian cellist Naseem Alatrash, and features the vocals of Syrian singer, Nano Raies.

Reportedly, more than 1,20,000 women applied for a driver’s license on the first day alone. The ban lift will allow more women to join the workforce.

Having said that, the rights of women in the country still have a long way to go, considering the still existing restrictions on women, including the right to marry, work, or travel without the approval of a male guardian. But at least one wrong has been fixed.

tags


latest videos

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope

Jets, jobs, Leh and apna Facebook #DailyDope
The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign

The Nissan GT-R50 prototype by Italdesign
Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations

Gladius | The underwater drone that can livestream your explorations
India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7

India and the Internet: Both destinations unsafe for women | FOMO ep 7
Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope

Google, Microsoft employees revolt against US Government contracts #DailyDope
MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces

MYLO E-scooter | This fold-up electric scooter fits in the smallest spaces
90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App

90’s Style Photo Filters | What The App
#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks

#SaveOurPrivacy - the most important digital rights movement in India | Tech2 Talks
Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht

Porsche design’s 115-foot long GT 115 super-yacht
Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

Instagram's Video Calling & New Explore Tab explained

also see

Viral

This tweet about a woman auto driver in Mumbai has gone viral

Jun 25, 2018

ShareThis

This dog saved his human from a rattlesnake and became an internet sensation

Jul 02, 2018

NeymarJr

Neymar’s infamous fall at World Cup mocked by children in this hilarious video

Jul 04, 2018

ShareThis

Distracted boyfriend’s girl has a secret past and it’s shocking

Jun 27, 2018

YouTube

Creators claim that YouTube only notifies selective followers about new posts

Jun 26, 2018

Shareworthy

Saudi Arabia overturns ban on female driving: Women tout reform as 'historic', share photos, videos on social media

Jun 25, 2018

science

Space

NASA's Dawn spacecraft sends back close-ups of dwarf planet Ceres' surface

Jul 04, 2018

Lifestyle

Sex hormone testosterone a major influencer of male consumer behaviour: Study

Jul 04, 2018

Plastic

Seattle bans plastic straws and utensils but US still has a long way to go

Jul 04, 2018

Environment

White House calls mounting allegations against environment chief 'troublesome'

Jul 04, 2018