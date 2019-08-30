FP Studio

OPPO’s Reno series is back in town with the next-gen products on offer- Reno2, Reno 2z and Reno2F which offer a plethora of features for improving user experience. However, how do they work? What’s the big deal with having a quad-rear camera setup as compared to a single one? What’s the benefit of Dynamic AMOLED Display? Let’s try and demystify some of these remarkable features on offer in the new OPPO Reno2 series for you by talking about them in a little bit more detail.

Camera

The OPPO Reno2 packs a quad-rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP + 8MP + 13MP + 2MP and the Reno2z packs 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP setup. The 48MP primary camera offers an aperture of F1.7, which should ensure brighter images in low light conditions. Further, the sensor makes use of pixel binning to combine four adjacent pixels into a single, larger pixel. This helps to improve the low light performance of the camera even further.

Reno2’s 8MP camera features a wide-angle lens that offers 116° field of view. This helps users to get more of the subject into a frame. This makes it ideal for taking pictures of landscapes or photos of large groups or if they are confined to a small space. This comes in pretty handy when trying to take videos from a cramped area.

The 13MP lens of Reno2 features a telephoto lens that uses a vertical structure and combined with the use of multiple cameras, it offers up to 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x digital zoom. The 2MP mono lens offers an exclusive style filter while also help with portrait-style photos.

This is a unique proposition offered by smartphones in the price segment. Other key features that set the OPPO Reno 2 different from other devices is the Ultra Dark Mode and the Ultra Steady Video and image stabilization. The Ultra Dark Mode helps to improve images taken in low light settings even further. When entered in a single frame, the system uses the power of AI to brighten photos without producing any noise.

The Ultra Steady Video is a unique element which improves the stability of pictures and videos taken by users. Various motion scenarios like jogging, skiing, skateboarding or as simple as your children running around the house can now be captured through stable videos. The OPPO Reno2 can take up to videos in 60fps.

When it comes to portrait photos, OPPO Reno2 offers various portrait styles. The AI helps with a feature called smart skin tone extraction. This allows adjustment of the skin tone according to different lighting conditions. Further, skin tone extraction also works for group photos of up to four people. So it will work separately on each individual.

Design and build

OPPO has gone with a uni-body style design in which the entire phone looks like one piece of glass. To accomplish this, OPPO Reno2 packs Gorilla Glass 6 at the front and Gorilla Glass 5 at the back. This helps to protect the phone in case of accidental drops. The OPPO Reno2 is available in Ocean Blue and Luminous Black and OPPO Reno2z is Sky White and Luminous Black, so users can choose the ones that best meet their style.

Adding to the design is the fact that the OPPO Reno2 sports Hidden Fingerprint Unlock 3.0. This means that the fingerprint sensor is hidden unless it is required. OPPO notes that the sensor offers better security by using more light fillers on the sensor. This, in turn, helps to distinguish true fingers from false ones.

The quad-camera setup at the back has an integrated design with no protrusions or gaps giving it a smooth and a bump-free look. With the width of the camera setup reduced by 1.5 mm and the position of the earpiece raised by 0.4mm, which improves the delicate feel of the device.

The Reno2 also adorns OPPO’s industry-first Shark Fin Rising Camera. The 16 MP front camera has been integrated with a front soft light, earpiece, and rear flash which all fit comfortably in the rising structure to hide effortlessly within the phone body.

Display

The OPPO Reno2 packs a large 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080p and a screen-to-body ratio of 93.1% while the Reno2z has a 6.53-inch AMOLED screen.

The large display makes for better viewing experience when it comes to watching content. Further, the dynamic AMOLED display panel offers deeper blacks and more vibrant colours as compared to traditional LCDs and extends screen service life by 50% at the same brightness.

The high screen-to-body ratio is made possible by removing the notch from the top of the display. Instead, the 16 MP front camera in the Reno2 has a specially designed rising camera called ‘Shark Fin’. This lets users watch videos or play games without blocking the screen.

The display of the OPPO Reno series also comes with an Eye Protection Mode, certified by TUV Rhineland that helps in reducing harmful blue light from the screen thereby protecting your eyes and eases eye strain

Performance

The OPPO Reno2 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, Octa-core processor that offers a maximum clock speed of 2.2GHz. This is further aided by 8GB RAM, with 256GB ROM, so that the users can now enjoy fast-paced video viewing and multitasking. The OPPO Reno2z, on the other hand, is sitting on a MediaTek P90 chipset which enables a smooth and seamless user experience.

The Reno2 series packs a 4000mAh battery, with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. This system is said to improve the trickle charge rate by 100%, thereby cutting down the time needed to charge the last 10% of the battery.

For creating the ultimate gaming experience, the OPPO Reno2 features Link Boost, Game Boost and Frame Boost. The newly upgraded Game Boost 3.0 includes updated Frame Boost 2.0 frame acceleration along with Touch Boost 2.0 touch acceleration for improved power consumption and touch performance during gaming sessions.

The OPPO Reno2 series made its global debut in India on August 28. The Reno2 is priced at ₹ 36,990 and the Reno2 Z is priced at ₹ 29,990 and will be available for purchase across Amazon, Flipkart and offline stores starting September 20th and September 10th. With all the amazing features being offered we would give the device a 9 out of 10. The OPPO Reno2 series could be your perfect purchase this festive season.

