The World Wide Web's 30th anniversary celebrated in today's Google Doodle

Sir Tim Berners-Lee proposed the idea for the World Wide Web 30 years ago today.

tech2 News Staff Mar 12, 2019 08:10:55 IST

If it weren't for the World Wide Web, would I be writing this article, to share with the world to read? How would I even share it? As they say, it's "vague, but exciting".

Today, on 12 March 2019, Google is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the day the World Wide Web was born.

Three decades ago, when the inventor of the World Wide Web, Sir Tim Berners-Lee, was 33-year-old himself, submitted a proposal titled “Information Management: A Proposal”. The proposal envisioned "a large hypertext database with typed links," named “Mesh,” that could help the employees at CERN (a large nuclear physics laboratory in Switzerland) share information amongst multiple computers.

Representational Image.

This was when Berners-Lee’s boss found the idea "vague, but exciting" and allowed him time to develop the working model of the World Wide Web. He used the HTML language, the HTTP application, and WorldWideWeb.app — the first Web browser and page editor.

Three years later, the external Web servers were up and running, which soon revolutionised life as we know it. As of 12 March 2019, there are nearly 2 billion websites online. Whether you use these sites for email, social networking, gaming, or binging on videos of cute puppies, the World Wide Web's a part of your daily life.

However like Google correctly highlights on the blog, the World Wide Web is not to be "confused with the internet, which had been evolving since the 1960s, the World Wide Web is an online application built upon innovations like HTML language, URL 'addresses', and hypertext transfer protocol, or HTTP."

