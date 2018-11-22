tech2 News Staff

OnePlus’ latest product in India isn’t a phone, it’s the OnePlus Explorer Backpack, which can be yours for Rs 4,990.

Available in Slate Black and Morandi Green, the backpack is waterproof and includes a secret compartment for your phone. The bag also includes a separate waterproof compartment for storing wet umbrellas and swimsuits. OnePlus says that this compartment can also be turned inside out for easy cleaning. The buckle is magnetic and it can apparently be opened and closed with one hand.

The two variants of the backpack appear to be made from different materials. The black one is made from 100 percent Nylon with a polyester lining while the green one is made from polyester. The shoulder straps use Kevlar fibres and are adjustable. In total, the bag features 3 compartments and 8 pockets. There’s also a laptop strap.

OnePlus says that the bag can house a 15-inch laptop. There’s also a luggage pass-through for attaching the backpack to a stroller.

Whether you're the ultimate OnePlus fanboy or are simply looking for your next backpack, the OnePlus Explorer Backpack is certainly worth checking out.