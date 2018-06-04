The tablet section which disappeared from Google's official Android website is back now, the media reported.

In response to a user on Twitter, Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Platforms and Ecosystems at Google, replied that the tablet section's removal was just a bug that popped up while updating the website, 9to5google.com reported on 2 June.

"Oops we had a bug when we updated the site. It's back up now. Sorry for the confusion!" Lockheimer tweeted.

What's particularly weird is the fact that the three tablets highlighted on the site are the Nvidia Shield Tablet K1, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0, and the Sony Xperia Z4 Tablet, the report said.

Despite the lack of demand for Android tablets, there are newer options available for customers to purchase that would be better suited for the site.