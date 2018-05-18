Chinese tech company Smartisan has claimed that its newly-launched "R1" flagship smartphone comes with 1 TB storage and is capable of "running a computer," whatever that means.

The "Smartisan R1" is available online, with prices ranging from $549 for a 64 GB storage device to $1390 for the massive 1 TB version, Abacus.com reported late Thursday.

The dual-SIM phone features a 6.17-inch fullHD+ display, Corning's Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 12MP and 20MP dual primary cameras, 24 MP selfie camera and is powered by a Snapdragon 845 central processing unit (CPU).

Smartisan also launched a "touch and talk (TNT)" workstation with a 27-inch multi-touch 4K display for the "R1" smartphone, which connects to it via a dock and is expected to be available from August for around $1570.

"When connected, the computer runs Smartisan's 'modified version' of Android, Smartisan 'OS 6.66' that actually looks a lot like macOS," the report added.

With a similar idea of melding a phone and a computer together, US-based gaming hardware company Razer designed a prototype "Project Linda" laptop that has a slot for the Razer Phone to dock into.