Last year the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus went up on sale by the end of September, while the iPhone X sales were delayed till November. While everyone hoped that wouldn’t be the case this year, however at the Gather Round event on 12 September, Apple announced that the iPhone XR will not be available for purchase till end of October.

This discrepancy on dates is being attributed to the displays of these smartphones. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sport an OLED display, the iPhone XR, which is the cheaper (as if) variant among the three, features an LCD screen. Consequently, while Apple’s manufacturing partners got things on timeline with the edgeless OLED displays, the iPhone XR’s nearly edgeless LCD display posed a unique set of challenges.

Ryan Reith of IDC told The Verge that at the last minute, Apple faced some software issues, which impacted the quality of the displays, consequently also posing issues with the production of the panels.

“Everything we’ve been hearing, it’s been an issue on the software side. There’s a lot of software involved with the LCD screen, as it’s the first [LCD display] with a notch and full screen. Apple could not get enough of these displays. It’s run into last-minute kinks with the contact manufacturer,” he said.

So the blame’s basically on the display!

The iPhone XR will be available for pre-orders starting October 19, while its shipments will begin from October 26 in over 50 countries and territories, including India.