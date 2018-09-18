Tuesday, September 18, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 18 September, 2018 13:26 IST

Apple iPhone XR: Here the reason why it may not be available till October end

The iPhone XR pre-orders will open up on October 19, followed by sale starting October 26.

Last year the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus went up on sale by the end of September, while the iPhone X sales were delayed till November. While everyone hoped that wouldn’t be the case this year, however at the Gather Round event on 12 September, Apple announced that the iPhone XR will not be available for purchase till end of October.

Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple, speaks about the new Apple iPhone XR at an Apple Inc product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California, U.S., September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Stephen Lam - HP1EE9C1FMLA8

Philip W. Schiller, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Marketing of Apple. Reuters

This discrepancy on dates is being attributed to the displays of these smartphones. While the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max sport an OLED display, the iPhone XR, which is the cheaper (as if) variant among the three, features an LCD screen. Consequently, while Apple’s manufacturing partners got things on timeline with the edgeless OLED displays, the iPhone XR’s nearly edgeless LCD display posed a unique set of challenges.

(Also Read: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR: Which iPhone should you buy?)

Ryan Reith of IDC told The Verge that at the last minute, Apple faced some software issues, which impacted the quality of the displays, consequently also posing issues with the production of the panels.

“Everything we’ve been hearing, it’s been an issue on the software side. There’s a lot of software involved with the LCD screen, as it’s the first [LCD display] with a notch and full screen. Apple could not get enough of these displays. It’s run into last-minute kinks with the contact manufacturer,” he said.

(Also read: Smartphone displays getting larger are making it harder for women to use them)

So the blame’s basically on the display!

The iPhone XR will be available for pre-orders starting October 19, while its shipments will begin from October 26 in over 50 countries and territories, including India.

