FP Trending

Apple HomePod smart speaker was launched four years ago, and is known for its voice recognition and higher flexibility. But now, the company has discontinued the original HomePod and the speaker will be sold only till the last stock. The US-based tech giant said in a statement, “we are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care”.

Apple is reportedly focusing on the latest HomePod mini that offers improved features and quality.

Apple HomePod launched in 2018, and came to the Indian market only by early 2020 and was priced at Rs 19,990.

Now, Apple is focusing on the smaller version of the speaker ‘HomePod mini.’ However, the customers of the original HomePod will continue to get updates and support from Apple Care.

HomePod mini is a tiny and affordable version of the original HomePod having some common features between the two. It also shares the acoustic principles of the original HomePod. The Intercom facility present in both speakers allows users to send messages from one device to another, within the room or across multiple rooms. The intercom facility can be used in several devices including CarPlay and Apple Watch. The mini speaker also provides updates via Siri regarding traffic, weather, news and more.