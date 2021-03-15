Monday, March 15, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The original Apple HomePod speakers have been discontinued and will only be available till stocks last

Apple says it will continue to provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care.


FP TrendingMar 15, 2021 16:14:24 IST

Apple HomePod smart speaker was launched four years ago, and is known for its voice recognition and higher flexibility. But now, the company has discontinued the original HomePod and the speaker will be sold only till the last stock. The US-based tech giant said in a statement, “we are discontinuing the original HomePod, it will continue to be available while supplies last through the Apple Online Store, Apple Retail Stores, and Apple Authorised Resellers. Apple will provide HomePod customers with software updates and service and support through Apple Care”.

Apple is reportedly focusing on the latest HomePod mini that offers improved features and quality.

The original Apple HomePod speakers have been discontinued and will only be available till stocks last

Apple HomePod.

Apple HomePod launched in 2018, and came to the Indian market only by early 2020 and was priced at Rs 19,990.

Now, Apple is focusing on the smaller version of the speaker ‘HomePod mini.’ However, the customers of the original HomePod will continue to get updates and support from Apple Care.

HomePod mini is a tiny and affordable version of the original HomePod having some common features between the two. It also shares the acoustic principles of the original HomePod. The Intercom facility present in both speakers allows users to send messages from one device to another, within the room or across multiple rooms. The intercom facility can be used in several devices including CarPlay and Apple Watch. The mini speaker also provides updates via Siri regarding traffic, weather, news and more.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Apple

Apple AirPods 3 leak suggests shorter stem with changeable tips and more

Mar 12, 2021
Apple AirPods 3 leak suggests shorter stem with changeable tips and more
Apple to release Augmented Reality contact lenses in 2030s: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple

Apple to release Augmented Reality contact lenses in 2030s: Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo

Mar 08, 2021
Bloating, tiredness, abdominal cramps the most common symptoms of menstruation in Apple’s Women Health Study

Menstrual Health

Bloating, tiredness, abdominal cramps the most common symptoms of menstruation in Apple’s Women Health Study

Mar 11, 2021
UK authorities investigate Apple App Store over concerns of its dominant role stifling competition

App Store

UK authorities investigate Apple App Store over concerns of its dominant role stifling competition

Mar 05, 2021
Apple iPhone 13 Pro models are likely to come with enhanced ultra-wide cameras: Report

Apple iPhone 13 Pro

Apple iPhone 13 Pro models are likely to come with enhanced ultra-wide cameras: Report

Mar 04, 2021
Apple has launched a new web page that shows what data its own apps gather on you

Privacy label

Apple has launched a new web page that shows what data its own apps gather on you

Mar 12, 2021

science

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Physical Distancing

New study claims three feet of physical distance enough for students, top experts concur

Mar 15, 2021
Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Zodiacal Light

Mars dust is sweeping the inner solar system, leaving a faint glow in night sky: Study

Mar 12, 2021
Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Meteorite Find

Meteorite 'older than Earth itself' could shed light on how protoplanets form

Mar 12, 2021
Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Warming World

Six months of summer, shorter winter and spring in Northern hemisphere by 2100, study claims

Mar 11, 2021