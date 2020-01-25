Saturday, January 25, 2020Back to
The ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ meme is the latest viral trend on social media

Started by 74-year-old US country singer Dolly Parton, celebs from across the world joined in.


tech2 News StaffJan 25, 2020 14:42:45 IST

Memes are essentially a means of expression that is more effectively used over the internet. Certain memes could viral and the latest one to hit the trending section is the #DollyParton challenge.

The ‘LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Tinder’ meme is the latest viral trend on social media

Social media apps.

Started by the 74-year-old country singer from the US, Parton posted a collage of four images of herself on Instagram. Every photo was different and labelled with a social media platform. While it seems like fun, it actually is an indication of how we tend to create and display different sides of our personalities based on the platform. They include LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

For LinkedIn, Parton opted for a photo where she’s looking professional. On Facebook, she’s donned a sweater that is family-friendly whereas, on Instagram, it’s more of a laidback and artsy image. Finally, for Tinder, she’s wearing a Playboy bunny outfit and she has captioned the collage with “Get you a woman who can do it all 😉.”


View this post on Instagram

Get you a woman who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton) on

Since then, the meme picked up steam going viral all several social media platforms. Even celebrities including Mark Hamill, Will Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, Ayushmann Khurana, Priyanka Chopra and more chimed in.


View this post on Instagram

I’d swipe right

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on


View this post on Instagram

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on


View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on


View this post on Instagram

Doing it all because Dolly said so. #dollypartonchallenge

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Not only celebs but art galleries, museums, aquariums, eating joints, etc., also posted their take on the viral meme.


View this post on Instagram

Get u a pug who can do it all 😉

A post shared by Doug The Pug (@itsdougthepug) on


View this post on Instagram

You can also find us on canvas, paper, marble, terracotta...and Tinder. 😉 ⁣ #linkedin #facebook #instagram #tinder

A post shared by The Met (@metmuseum) on

Although it's all fun and games with everyone following the viral trend to post different pictures of themselves, it calls for some self-introspection or an open discussion on how we tend to change our external appearances based on the people around us.

