Memes are essentially a means of expression that is more effectively used over the internet. Certain memes could viral and the latest one to hit the trending section is the #DollyParton challenge.

Started by the 74-year-old country singer from the US, Parton posted a collage of four images of herself on Instagram. Every photo was different and labelled with a social media platform. While it seems like fun, it actually is an indication of how we tend to create and display different sides of our personalities based on the platform. They include LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

For LinkedIn, Parton opted for a photo where she’s looking professional. On Facebook, she’s donned a sweater that is family-friendly whereas, on Instagram, it’s more of a laidback and artsy image. Finally, for Tinder, she’s wearing a Playboy bunny outfit and she has captioned the collage with “Get you a woman who can do it all 😉.”

Since then, the meme picked up steam going viral all several social media platforms. Even celebrities including Mark Hamill, Will Smith, Ellen DeGeneres, Ayushmann Khurana, Priyanka Chopra and more chimed in.



View this post on Instagram I’d swipe right A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:39pm PST



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Jan 24, 2020 at 4:29am PST

Not only celebs but art galleries, museums, aquariums, eating joints, etc., also posted their take on the viral meme.

The parks can do it all! Which one do you best relate to?⁣

P.S. The NPS is actually not on tinder. Keep swiping. But we can still be friends?! ⁣

⁣#FindYourPark #dollypartonchallenge pic.twitter.com/D0nnsL1wzb — National Park Service (@NatlParkService) January 23, 2020

Penguins don't even have to dress up for their LinkedIn profile pics! #DollyPartonChallengepic.twitter.com/PpyabvEYki — Mystic Aquarium (@mysticaquarium) January 24, 2020

Although it's all fun and games with everyone following the viral trend to post different pictures of themselves, it calls for some self-introspection or an open discussion on how we tend to change our external appearances based on the people around us.

