The ever-flourishing 'Sharmaji ka beta' meme now has a Twitter avatar.

The micro-blogging platform is currently flooded with a new meme, which is basically your dad roasting you during an airborne medical emergency.

Being referred to as the 'Flight Attendant' meme, the origin of it has been traced back to Twitter product manager and comic artist Laura Gao, who imagines what her dad would tell her in case of a medical emergency on a flight.

As it the case with such tweets, now a lot of users on Twitter are using Gao's tweet as a template and inserting their own career choices, what their dad's would say to taunt them and it's a whole new mood in itself.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a Product Manager to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “let’s have a follow-up meeting" helps — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019

Gao tweeted this on 26 November, and the post already had over 20k retweets at the time of writing the story.

She also responded to her own meme addressing the unique dread which comes from spawning a viral tweet.

*makes self-deprecating PM joke during Thanksgiving week thinking coworkers won't see it* *Tweet goes viral* pic.twitter.com/C7DNLUxFa5 — Laura Gao ✌️ (@heylauragao) November 26, 2019

And this keeps getting better with each new version of it that you read. I bet you won't stop, you can't stop!

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard? Dad: *nudging me* that should’ve been you Me: Not now Dad: Not asking for a social media manager to help, are they? Me: dad, there's a real emergency happening Dad: Go and see if “retweeting yourself from the brand account" helps — Nick D 🍝 (@ndimichino) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor onboard?

Me: Yes, I have a PhD in Computer Science

Dad: *nudging me* not a real doctor tho are you?

Me: Not now Dad

Dad: Not an MD. That’s what they’re asking for

Flight attendant: this gentleman needs to install Adobe Acrobat on his laptop — Stu (@StuFlemingNZ) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a twitter lame joke account to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “what’s BOFA” helps — Dr. Bucky Turkeytope (@BuckyIsotope) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a sports marketer to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if throwing them a t-shirt helps — Chris Grosse (@Chris_Grosse) November 26, 2019

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a YouTuber to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if "what up guys" helps — The Dad (@thedad) November 22, 2019

OMG, the feels are real in this one.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a journalist to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “finding a second source" helps — A$AP JOURNO (@lostblackboy) November 26, 2019

There is also a mommy version of this meme.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Mum: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Mum Mum: Not asking for a Twitter expert to help, are they? Me: Mum, there's a medical emergency happening right now Mum: Go and see if being verified helps — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) November 27, 2019

A New York Times Twitter page took a little dip in the meme pool too.

Flight attendant: Is there a doctor on this flight? Dad: *nudging me* that should've been you Me: Not now Dad Dad: Not asking for a crossword columnist to help, are they? Me: Dad, there's a medical emergency happening right now Dad: Go and see if “witty commentary" helps — NYTimes Wordplay (@NYTimesWordplay) November 26, 2019

Could this be you and your dad or mom? Let us know in the comments below.

