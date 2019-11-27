Wednesday, November 27, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The latest viral Twitter meme is basically an international take on 'Sharma ji ka beta' joke

Many Twitter users are now using the meme as a template, and it's a whole new mood in itself.


tech2 News StaffNov 27, 2019 12:45:47 IST

The ever-flourishing 'Sharmaji ka beta' meme now has a Twitter avatar.

The micro-blogging platform is currently flooded with a new meme, which is basically your dad roasting you during an airborne medical emergency.

The latest viral Twitter meme is basically an international take on Sharma ji ka beta joke

Representational Image

Being referred to as the 'Flight Attendant' meme, the origin of it has been traced back to Twitter product manager and comic artist Laura Gao, who imagines what her dad would tell her in case of a medical emergency on a flight.

As it the case with such tweets, now a lot of users on Twitter are using Gao's tweet as a template and inserting their own career choices, what their dad's would say to taunt them and it's a whole new mood in itself.

Gao tweeted this on 26 November, and the post already had over 20k retweets at the time of writing the story.

She also responded to her own meme addressing the unique dread which comes from spawning a viral tweet.

And this keeps getting better with each new version of it that you read. I bet you won't stop, you can't stop!

OMG, the feels are real in this one.

There is also a mommy version of this meme.

A New York Times Twitter page took a little dip in the meme pool too.

Could this be you and your dad or mom? Let us know in the comments below.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with Shreeman Legend | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Shreeman Legend plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Maxtern on E-Sports, Mortal, Viper, Shroud, Dr Disrespect & more

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Maxtern | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

1v1 with Maxtern | Ep 02: Sagar Thakur | First Interview

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Buzz Patrol

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer — Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming historical drama inspires memes on Twitter

Nov 20, 2019
Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior trailer — Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan's upcoming historical drama inspires memes on Twitter
Twitter intends to deactivate all accounts that have been inactive for at least six months

Twitter

Twitter intends to deactivate all accounts that have been inactive for at least six months

Nov 27, 2019
TikTok owner ByteDance is preparing to launch a music streaming service, in talks with music labels: Report

TikTok Music

TikTok owner ByteDance is preparing to launch a music streaming service, in talks with music labels: Report

Nov 18, 2019
Debating political ads on social media is Facebook, Twitter's way to derail issue; what's needed is legislation, not bans

Political Ads

Debating political ads on social media is Facebook, Twitter's way to derail issue; what's needed is legislation, not bans

Nov 18, 2019
Regulation in the digital age: Time is ripe for structural solutions and cultural rethinking of social media platforms says Chris Hughes

Tech regulation

Regulation in the digital age: Time is ripe for structural solutions and cultural rethinking of social media platforms says Chris Hughes

Nov 19, 2019
Tesla Cybertruck: Slayer of pickup trucks, birther of memes

Meme Machine

Tesla Cybertruck: Slayer of pickup trucks, birther of memes

Nov 22, 2019

science

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Warming World

Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on record

Nov 20, 2019
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Black Holes

Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes merge

Nov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019