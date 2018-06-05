You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

The Instagram app had been intermittently crashing for some Android users for several hours; it's back now

News-Analysis tech2 News Staff Jun 05, 2018 15:02 PM IST

Update: Facebook appears to have fixed the issue for now

Not always do the most popular and widely used services face issues like crashing, but currently, Instagram had been crashing on Android. The reports had been coming in from the morning of 5 June.

Representational Image

Representational Image

According to a Reddit post from 5 June, Instagram is crashing for a bunch of Google Pixel users. The app just fails to start, and shuts down. The problem seems to have affected a wide range of devices, from the Google pixel 2 to the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Many people have taken to Twitter to report the issue and have found that they are not alone.

Some people even came up with solutions

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks the reports of apps that crash world over, said there were as many as 5,545 reports of Instagram crashing.

The website’s region tracker and user comments show affected users in North America, Europe, Russia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kenya, and Singapore.

Instagram Status on DownDetector. Image: DownDetector

Instagram Status on DownDetector. Image: DownDetector

In future though, if your mobile app is crashing, and you can't switch from Android, one way to use Instagram could be using the mobile website. It has an option to upload photographs, and you'll be more than just browsing.


Updated Date: Jun 05, 2018 15:02 PM


Also See





Top Stories


It's A Wrap — Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty in conversation with Parul Sharma


TOP REVIEWS