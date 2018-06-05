Update: Facebook appears to have fixed the issue for now

Not always do the most popular and widely used services face issues like crashing, but currently, Instagram had been crashing on Android. The reports had been coming in from the morning of 5 June.

According to a Reddit post from 5 June, Instagram is crashing for a bunch of Google Pixel users. The app just fails to start, and shuts down. The problem seems to have affected a wide range of devices, from the Google pixel 2 to the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

Many people have taken to Twitter to report the issue and have found that they are not alone.

My @instagram app today. Reinstall wont help itu. Pls fix it @instagram . I use samsung S8 & android oreo. #instagramcrash#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KIId7rBtWC — Y u D i (@yudianto27) June 5, 2018

When instagram crash i finally got to see the world pic.twitter.com/opAKnMl7PZ — Alif Naqiuddin (@ALIFNAQ) June 5, 2018

Just came to Twitter to check about Instagram's crash and ayy I'm not alone in this! pic.twitter.com/DKnesvmXEB — Anzila Naseem (@AnzilaNaseem) June 5, 2018

Some people even came up with solutions

For INSTAGRAM CRASH fix: From a Home screen, touch and swipe up or down to display all apps. From a Home screen, navigate: Settings > Apps. Tap App Manager. Locate then tap Instagram. Tap Storage. Tap CLEAR CACHE. Tap Cached data. Tap CLEAR. — Keelay RPM (@YoungSmoke514) June 5, 2018

According to DownDetector, a website that tracks the reports of apps that crash world over, said there were as many as 5,545 reports of Instagram crashing.

The website’s region tracker and user comments show affected users in North America, Europe, Russia, India, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Kenya, and Singapore.

In future though, if your mobile app is crashing, and you can't switch from Android, one way to use Instagram could be using the mobile website. It has an option to upload photographs, and you'll be more than just browsing.