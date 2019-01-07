tech2 News Staff

WhatsApp has been hit again with the same old hoax about WhatsApp Gold.

There is a message that is going around stating that there is a video called 'Martinelli' which should not be opened as the video carries malware that will make your phone crash. Opening the video will forcibly upgrade users to WhatsApp Gold, claims the message.

But this is all fake news!

There is no such video and there is no such update. This is all a rumour which has popped up time and again.

Got this and am circulating just in case it’s true. FYI: Whatsapp Gold. A video will be launched tomorrow in Whatsapp called Martinelli. DO NOT OPEN it. Its a virus which goes into your phone and nothing will fix it. Do not update to Whatsapp Gold the virus is serious. — Anna Moore (@5AMoores) January 3, 2019

WhatsApp updates are only delivered via the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Savvy users can download beta versions or update APK files manually, but such users already know what they're doing.

If you get a message about Martinelli, just ignore it. It's an utterly pointless hoax that serves no purpose other than to spread some minor paranoia over a non-existent threat.

According to a report on fact-checking website Snopes, this message seemed to have originated in a Spanish-language version sometime in 2017. Even Spain’s national police put up a tweet debunking it back at the end of July 2017.

WhatsApp has been working towards curbing the spread of fake news. The platform had recently rolled out a ‘Forwarded’ tag feature to tackle fake news by labelling messages with said tag. Also, the company limited forwarding messages to only five people. It also rolled a TV campaign as part of its efforts to address the challenge of misinformation.

Watch out for this Whatsapp Gold update coming folks.......... Is Malware, I`m told. Bad shit. Leave well alone. — JuneBhoy67 (@JuneBhoy67) January 3, 2019

In the good year of our Lord 2019, moms still falls for this. Anyway, y'all be warned. LMAO. Whatsapp GOLD. pic.twitter.com/HK4ftIejEQ — .™ (@RubyReidd) January 5, 2019

Today the radio was talking about Whatsapp Gold.

There is a video that will be launched tomorrow in Whatsapp and is called Martinelli. Do not open it. Goes into your phone and nothing you do will fix it.

Spread the word if you know someone.

If you receive a message to update dont — leigh carter (@leighcarter48) January 3, 2019

