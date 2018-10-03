All smartphones look the same today. There, we said it and we can’t take it back. All phones today are shaped like a candy bar. Some screens are larger than others, and a camera pops out in some but by and large, most phones look the same.

Compare today’s phones to those that were in the market a decade ago. Phones that would slide, phones that would flip, thin phones, tiny phones, phones with inbuilt keyboards, phones with large keyboards, every smartphone maker experimented with design, and how!

Today’s phones look a lot better, yes but it’s difficult to make a lot of changes to the basic design of the modern phone. That’s why today’s phone designers focus a lot on the aesthetics of phones: Design and colour to be specific. Colour and design are arguably the second-most important aspect of a phone, after functionality. Human beings spend a lot of time on their phones today, and colour and design play a very critical role in this interaction.

It’s difficult to get design right. There are an endless number of combinations that can be used. Every once in a while though, you get a phone that’s easy on the eye and holds everyone spellbound. The Honor 9N is that phone for 2018.

A futuristic 2.5D curved glass design that encompasses a 12-layer glass coating gives the Honor 9N a mirror-like finish that is seen only in very high-end phones. The Honor 9N starts off at Rs. 11,999/-(Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue) and it looks really premium because of its glass back.

A lot of thought has been given to colour in the design language. Most phones today want to stand out with bright reds and matte blacks. The end result is sometimes quite jarring. The Honor 9N though is a different breed. Available exclusively on Flipkart in four beautiful shades – Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, Robin Egg Blue and Sapphire Blue, the phone makes head turn when you hold it.

The Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue are available at a starting price of Rs. 11,999/- for a 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage version while the Robin Egg Blue and Lavender Purple versions are only available in the 4GB RAM and 64GB variants starting at a price of Rs. 13,999/-.

It’s truly an extraordinary beauty in the land of the bland.

Planning to buy one? The Honor 9N will exclusively be available at an attractive price of INR 9,999 as a part of the superstar offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale starting 11th October 2018.

This is a partnered post.