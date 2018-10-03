Wednesday, October 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

FP Studio 03 October, 2018 14:34 IST

The Honor 9N stands out in a sea of similar smartphones

The Honor 9N is that phone for 2018.

All smartphones look the same today. There, we said it and we can’t take it back. All phones today are shaped like a candy bar. Some screens are larger than others, and a camera pops out in some but by and large, most phones look the same.

Compare today’s phones to those that were in the market a decade ago. Phones that would slide, phones that would flip, thin phones, tiny phones, phones with inbuilt keyboards, phones with large keyboards, every smartphone maker experimented with design, and how!

Today’s phones look a lot better, yes but it’s difficult to make a lot of changes to the basic design of the modern phone. That’s why today’s phone designers focus a lot on the aesthetics of phones: Design and colour to be specific. Colour and design are arguably the second-most important aspect of a phone, after functionality. Human beings spend a lot of time on their phones today, and colour and design play a very critical role in this interaction.

honor9n

It’s difficult to get design right. There are an endless number of combinations that can be used. Every once in a while though, you get a phone that’s easy on the eye and holds everyone spellbound. The Honor 9N is that phone for 2018.

A futuristic 2.5D curved glass design that encompasses a 12-layer glass coating gives the Honor 9N a mirror-like finish that is seen only in very high-end phones. The Honor 9N starts off at Rs. 11,999/-(Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue) and it looks really premium because of its glass back.

A lot of thought has been given to colour in the design language. Most phones today want to stand out with bright reds and matte blacks. The end result is sometimes quite jarring. The Honor 9N though is a different breed. Available exclusively on Flipkart in four beautiful shades – Lavender Purple, Midnight Black, Robin Egg Blue and Sapphire Blue, the phone makes head turn when you hold it.

The Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue are available at a starting price of Rs. 11,999/- for a 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage version while the Robin Egg Blue and Lavender Purple versions are only available in the 4GB RAM and 64GB variants starting at a price of Rs. 13,999/-.

It’s truly an extraordinary beauty in the land of the bland.

Planning to buy one? The Honor 9N will exclusively be available at an attractive price of INR 9,999 as a part of the superstar offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale  starting 11th October 2018.

This is a partnered post.

tags


Three warm-up exercises and one fitness watch to get you fit


Top Stories

latest videos

Moto One Power review

Moto One Power review
What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science

What to expect at India’s biggest science festival in 2018 | Tech2 Science
Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue

Apple iPhone XS Max charging issue
50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope

50 million Facebook users hacked | #DailyDope
Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price

Indians line up to buy iPhone XS, XS Max despite expensive price
Get Fit In Style | What The App

Get Fit In Style | What The App
Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks

Huawei and Oppo are cheating on benchmarks
Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope

Aadhaar Verdict explained | #DailyDope
Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions

Apple iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Unboxing and Impressions
6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

also see

Partnered

The Honor 9N might just be the selfie camera that every smartphone user in India needs

Oct 01, 2018

Oppo

New Oppo Find X variant spotted online with a humongous 10 GB RAM according to leaks

Sep 28, 2018

Don’t let erratic weather dampen your laundry schedule

Sep 27, 2018

Witty Indian road signs to keep you entertained behind the wheel

Oct 03, 2018

Tradition and fashion go hand in hand in Chennai's Pondy Bazaar

Sep 20, 2018

Mobile to Influence 9 out of 10 airline and hotel bookings by 2022: Facebook-KPMG Report

Sep 26, 2018

science

OSIRIS-REx

NASA's OSIRIS-REx slows down, begins maneuvers towards its target asteroid Bennu

Oct 03, 2018

Hayabasu2

Touchdown! Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft releases MASCOT lander on asteroid Ryugu

Oct 03, 2018

Parker Solar Probe

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe to swing by Venus on its way to the Sun on 3 Oct

Oct 03, 2018

The Physics Nobel

Nobel-winning study of lasers: Here's all you the science you need to know

Oct 03, 2018