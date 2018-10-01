Monday, October 01, 2018 Back to
01 October, 2018

The Honor 9N might just be the selfie camera that every smartphone user in India needs

Honor 9N will exclusively be available on special offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale starting 3rd October 2018.

There’s an epidemic going around the world, and it doesn’t have a cure! It’s called selfie fever, and everyone has it. Try as much as you want, you can never completely ignore selfies.  Having a phone without a good selfie camera makes you a cassette player in the age of digital music. That is why the Honor 9N with its amazing 16MP selfie camera is a Godsend. Your selfie game is bang on with this phone.

Honor 9N

It’s difficult to click an ugly selfie with the Honor 9N. The beautification meter on the Honor 9N is especially brilliant. Accompanied by an LED light for low-light selfies, this camera will never fail you. A phone that can click pictures in any light, what else do you need? Seriously? Both the rear and the front camera have beauty and bokeh modes. The beauty mode offers 10 levels of beautification and the bokeh shots are enhanced courtesy of software algorithms.

There’s almost zero noise and grain when you click selfies. The portrait mode is a stand out feature on this phone. This is clearly the phone for you if you like clicking selfies.

The rear camera has a dual set-up with a 13 MP primary sensor, and a 2 MP secondary sensor with an LED flash. The camera app has a complete PRO mode with a bunch of AR stickers that can be used with both the front and rear cameras. There are 16 effects and 14 backgrounds on offer and more can be downloaded from Honor's AppGallery. Outdoor shots on this camera are especially good.

There’s hardly anyone who has failed to be impressed with the Honor 9N. Actor Bhumi Pednekar is a fan of the phone too. Look at the number of selfies she clicks in less than a minute on video!

You know when something is so hot, it can’t be purchased anywhere. The Honor 9N is available exclusively on Flipkart in four unique colours – Midnight Black, Sapphire Blue, Robin Egg Blue and Lavender Purple. The Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue are available at a starting price of Rs. 11,999/- for a 3GB RAM and 32 GB storage version while the Robin Egg Blue and Lavender Purple versions are only available in the 4 GB RAM and 64 GB variants starting at a price of Rs. 13,999/-.

Planning to buy one? Honor 9N will exclusively be available on special offers during the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale  starting 3rd October 2018

This is a partnered post. 

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


