FP Studio

They say making a good first impression is winning half the battle. Ever since OPPO Reno2 launched in India, the smartphone has only achieved high ratings from tech bloggers and influencers while also impressing buyers one and all. With its stunning looks and power-packed features matched perfectly for today’s digital usage, it’s little wonder that the OPPO Reno2 is the new darling of tech lovers in the country. Let’s find out what makes the smartphone everyone’s new favourite.

Display

The display delivers some punchy colours and watching movies is a delight on this phone. Little wonder, given the OPPO Reno2’s 6.55-inch Dynamic AMOLED Panoramic display and 93.1 per cent screen-to-body ratio. At the back, the smartphone also features an O-Dot created with gem-set artistry so that the back not only looks sleek but also protects the camera setup on the back when lying flat on a surface. The OPPO Reno2 also brings back the most-loved feature of its predecessor – the Shark Fin Rising camera that rises to give you the perfect shot and auto-shuts when it detects a fall.

Quad Camera Setup

The quad-camera module is packed with some good quality sensors and is loaded with features which make it a good photography smartphone. Indeed, the smartphone’s unique configuration of four cameras goes from its primary 48 MP lens to 13 MP, 8 MP and 2 MP lenses to deliver focal length from 16 to 83 mm. Whether it’s shooting in macro or wide-angle portraits, the Reno2’s camera will never disappoint. Other camera features like 20x digital zoom and Ultra Dark Mode are just the icing on the cake.

World-First Video Bokeh Effect

The OPPO Reno2 also sports the Video Bokeh Effect to make you stand out from the crowd in video with movie-like quality. Not just that, the smartphone’s built-in Ultra Steady Video also brings it on par with leading action cameras by eliminating shaky video footage. The exceptionally clear and smooth videos are further enhanced by the power of 5x Hybrid Zoom and 20x Digital Zoom and features like Audio Zoom and Background Noise reduction.

Performance

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G octa-core processor powering the various gears of this 8GB RAM and 256 GB of space, the OPPO Reno2 makes multi-tasking easy peasy. Add to this, features like Smart Assistant and enhanced navigation gestures housed inside the Corning Gorilla 6 body makes this a powerhouse smartphone. Gamers are especially in for a delight, thanks to features like GameBoost 2.0 and Engine Boost that ensures rapid gaming response and better touch experience.

Battery

The huge 4000 mAH battery capacity on the OPPO Reno2 comes with VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 that rocket-powers battery charging. Play games continuously for 8 hours, watch videos for 13 hours or anything else that catches your fancy with VOOC 3.0 that charges more than half the phone in 30 minutes flat.

With OPPO Reno2 sporting some of the best specs in its category, having a seriously sensuous design, big battery life and proprietary features giving it bragging rights, it’s no wonder the smartphone has made a great first impression. If you were on the fence about choosing the right smartphone, now you know which one to narrow it down to. OPPO Reno2 is available for preorder from September 10th and goes on sales across e-commerce platforms from September 20th.

This is a partnered post.

Find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on Chandrayaan 2 Moon Mission on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.