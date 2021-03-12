Friday, March 12, 2021Back to
The Best Of Health And Fitness Come Together Perfectly With The New OPPO Band

Mar 12, 2021

The Best Of Health And Fitness Come Together Perfectly With The New OPPO Band

Say hello to the latest wearable in town. Coming close on the heels of OPPO Watch is the OPPO Band Style that’s sure to become your coolest health accessory. Having a health accessory that can keep all vital health parameters in check while also looking stylish is no mean task but the

Smart Health Features with SpO2 monitoring–

With built-in optical blood oxygen sensor, the OPPO Band Style can conduct non-stop SpO2 monitoring up to 28,800 times. Not just that, it can also monitor the user’s entire eight-hour sleep cycle and record and analyse sleep length and sleep stages. This helps to build better sleep habits and stay productive throughout the day.

imageedit_6_2429615748

The OPPO Band Style also comes with a built-in optical heart rate monitor that monitor your heart rate around the clock. If your heart rate goes too low or too high, the smart watch will vibrate to warn you about the irregularity. This handy function is a great add-on during your workouts to measure heart rate during exercise and prevent over-training. Wow! This is so cool

Smart Exercise Monitoring –

The OPPO Band Style comes with 12 workout modes based on popular sports such as including Outdoor Run, Indoor Run, Fat Burn Run, Outdoor Walk, Outdoor Cycling, Indoor Cycling, Elliptical, Rowing, Cricket, Badminton, Swimming and Yoga.

What caught our attention was  the Fat Burn mode, it helps you run more effectively by providing real-time guidance to monitor and evaluate how effectively your body is burning fat. From recording your heart rate to the duration of the activity and calories burnt, the OPPO Band Style can even help you keep track of your progress and record improvements.

Other important features include daily activity recording that shows the activity of the day in bars, Swimming Mode that records laps, calories burnt and most importantly  it comes with the 5ATM water-resistance upto 50-Meters. It doesn’t end here the Band Style will also sends Get-Up reminders to prevent physical diseases caused by sedentary lifestyles and maintain a better physical state.

Choose Your Style –

The OPPO Band Style comes in two colour variants Black and Vanilla. The Band Style version also features a metal buckle design giving it a more classy and premium look.
OPPO Band 3

You also get the option to choose between 40 types of watch faces so you’re ready for any occasion with the OPPO Band Style. The display features a 2.79cm (1.1”) AMOLED Full Colour display made with 2.5D curved-surface scratch-resistant glass.

The OPPO Band Style can stay powered on for a whopping 12 days on a single charge that takes just 1.5 hours to fully charge the 100mAh battery. Whether you’re out for a trek in the wilderness or undertaking an adventure sports course, the Band is sure to be your loyal companion at all times.

The Band Style also lets you check the weather the next day or wake you up with a gentle vibration.  We feel that this is a Band that’s geared to work just the way you want, be it checking the weather for your run the next day or waking you up gently without making you want to hit that snooze button.

Wait wait… its still not done.. The Band Style can also be paired with your smartphone by simply downloading the  HeyTap Health App it. This also allows you to receive incoming calls and messages, notifications, and control your music playback among various other notable features.

imageedit_8_9012792440

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast looking to keep up your schedule or a casual user who needs to understand their heart and sleep cycles, the OPPO Band Style has something for everyone. All you need to do is get your hands on one right away!

 

The OPPO Band Style is just priced at INR 2,990 and is an Amazon special device. The device is on sale already from March 8 and for a week you can buy the device online on Amazon at an introductory price of INR 2,799. To make the deal more exciting OPPO is offering a bundled discount under which the OPPO Band Style will be available for INR 2,499 with the OPPO F19Pro+ 5G or the OPPO F19 Pro.  Make sure you don’t miss out on the most stylish health accessory of 2021. Get your OPPO Band Style right now and be ready to #ActivateYourHealth in style.

This is Partnered Post.

